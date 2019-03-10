Getty Image

Fans storming the field of play typically involves them just drunkenly trying to get some attention — sometimes while naked — but there’s a reason stadium security takes idiots on the field as seriously as they do.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish learned this first hand on Sunday, during Villa’s visit to Birmingham City. A fan hopped the fence and ran onto the field early in the game and sucker punched Grealish in the side of the head while the captain had his back turned and was walking into the penalty area.