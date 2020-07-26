Astros Ace Justin Verlander Is Out With A Forearm Strain (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Initial reports of Verlander’s season being over were apparently incorrect, as according to Astros manager Dusty Baker, Verlander will be held out for a few weeks with a forearm strain, but won’t rule out his return.

Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander has a forearm strain after being seen by doctors and is shut down for a couple weeks. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) July 26, 2020

Dusty said it happened Friday during Verlander's start but he was throwing the ball well and even wanted to stay in. He threw 73 pitches over 6 innings. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) July 26, 2020

Verlander also refuted the report his season is over.

The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain… I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes. 🙏🏻 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 26, 2020

Original Story: Last year’s AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander picked up a win in his first start of the season, as the Astros beat the Mariners 8-2 on opening day, but that first win will apparently be his last of the season as well.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Astros will soon make official the end of Verlander’s season as he deals with an elbow injury — one that was not apparent in Friday’s six-inning, seven strikeout performance.

The Astros will announce that reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is out for the season with an elbow injury, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Chronicle on Sunday.

It’s a huge blow to the reigning AL champs to see their ace go down so soon into the shortened season, and will make their quest for a third straight American League crown that much more difficult. Verlander, at age 37, was still at the top of his game and, with Gerritt Cole now in New York, was the clear top starter for Houston. Houston will have a tough time filling that hole in the rotation, and hopefully Verlander is able to make a full recovery for next season, although as of now we do not know details on what exactly is the injury or the severity of it.