Getty Image
Sports

Astros Ace Justin Verlander Is Out With A Forearm Strain (UPDATE)

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

UPDATE: Initial reports of Verlander’s season being over were apparently incorrect, as according to Astros manager Dusty Baker, Verlander will be held out for a few weeks with a forearm strain, but won’t rule out his return.

Verlander also refuted the report his season is over.

Original Story: Last year’s AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander picked up a win in his first start of the season, as the Astros beat the Mariners 8-2 on opening day, but that first win will apparently be his last of the season as well.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Astros will soon make official the end of Verlander’s season as he deals with an elbow injury — one that was not apparent in Friday’s six-inning, seven strikeout performance.

The Astros will announce that reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is out for the season with an elbow injury, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Chronicle on Sunday.

It’s a huge blow to the reigning AL champs to see their ace go down so soon into the shortened season, and will make their quest for a third straight American League crown that much more difficult. Verlander, at age 37, was still at the top of his game and, with Gerritt Cole now in New York, was the clear top starter for Houston. Houston will have a tough time filling that hole in the rotation, and hopefully Verlander is able to make a full recovery for next season, although as of now we do not know details on what exactly is the injury or the severity of it.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×