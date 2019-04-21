The A’s Turned A Ridiculous Double-Play By Robbing A Home Run

Twitter

Baseball is at its best when some extremely athletic people do one of two things: something amazing or something weird. In this blessed case, we got a lot of both.

The Oakland Athletics hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on a getaway day Sunday afternoon matchup that got wonky right out of the gate. In the top of the second inning, lefty Brett Anderson threw a 3-2 pitch to Teoscar Hernandez that the right fielder absolutely crushed to deep center field. The TV camera even takes a bit to figure out who’s tracking the ball, which was hit high and deep and looked like a sure home run.

But it was, instead, a wild double-play that was only just beginning. Stephen Piscotty leapt over the wall and snagged the ball just before it dropped behind the center field fence for the first out of the inning.