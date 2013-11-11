The Atlanta Braves Are Ditching Decrepit, 16-Year Old Turner Field For A New House In The Suburbs

The people of 1997 were very different from us modern types. They had a brunette James Bond, Radiohead was still making awesome albums instead of farting into a vocoder for 40 minutes and nobody could make terrible jokes because Johnny Cash, Steve Jobs and Bob Hope were all still alive. If you wanted to tweet something you had to lean out of your living room window and just shout at strangers. We might as well have been living in the Stone Age.
That’s what they Atlanta Braves are realizing this week as they open their eyes to an ancient, assumedly made-of-papyrus-and-stones Turner Field. The 16-year old stadium will be going the way of the birds in 2017 when the Braves pack up and head out to the suburbs of Cobb County for greener pastures with better WiFi.
Here a statement-explanation (stateplanation) from Home Of The Braves about the move, which could just be WE GOT LOTS OF MONEY AND DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH IT AND MY IPAD DOESN’T WORK GREAT IN THE OUTFIELD in blockquotes.
Turner Field is a facility that was built for three weeks of use for the Olympics, but has now served us well for nearly 20 years. The issue isn’t the Turner Field we play in today, but instead whether or not the venue can remain viable for another 20 to 30 years.
Turner Field has served the Braves well since 1997, but it is in need of major infrastructure work, which will cost around $150 million. These upgrades are functional ones, such as replacing worn-out seats or upgrading the stadium’s lighting, and they would do little to significantly enhance the fan experience. If the Braves were to pay for additional projects focused on improving the fan experience, the additional costs could exceed $200 million.
Those upgrades still wouldn’t address the logistical challenges outside the stadium – lack of consistent mass transit options, inadequate number of parking spaces and limited access to major highways.
I’ve never lived in Georgia, but I’m familiar enough with Cobb County to share this song with the Braves, which I hope they listen to before taking the trip down there.
If you get taken to jail in Cobb County and run into a big dude in an orange jumpsuit calling himself “Nailz,” run.
So what do you think? Do the Braves need a new stadium after 16 years, when teams like the Rays still have to play in big-ass Tupperware container? More importantly, is this reason enough for Jeffrey Loria to move to Marlins to Orlando in three years and build another billion dollar park?
“limited access to major highways”? Isn’t the stadium right off of I-75 or I-85?
Being from the Atlanta area, I can assure you that being visible from or right off the Interstate does not in any way mean it is easily accessible.
In all seriousness, though, there are about two actual ways to get to the Ted and one of them is likely to get you shot because it runs right through one of the worst ghettos in Atlanta. The exit from the Interstate still takes you through a series of very poorly engineered roads to get to the parking lot, which is still a good quarter mile to half mile hike from the stadium.
The sad part about all of this is that the traffic in the location they’re moving to is even worse than where it is now, so unless they have some real good public transit options in store (spoiler: they won’t), it’s going to be a mess.
Other wrestlers from Cobb County:
Cody Rhodes
Buff Bagwell
The decision is begging to be pooped on from the surface, but given city logistics I think it’s actually the smart, proactive move. It will do wonders for attendance (not being sarcastic).
Correct. Cobb County (where I live) is baseball crazy. The Braves will routinely sell out with this move. The ITP crowd just didn’t go to games, and the OTP crowd hated the drive into the city, but still were the overwhelming purchasers of tickets. So they are taking the product to the customer, and it will be a huge success. But OY! The traffic at the spot is already brutal at that time of day. They will need to bring mass transit to Cobb County (finally!) to make this work,
Yeah, the area they’re proposing now, as it stands, can barely handle a daily commute – this will kill it. The main road that would lead to the stadium – 41 – can’t be widened anymore without tearing down businesses, and adding a new exit from 75 will just screw the daily commuters.
I had to laugh when they gave the traffic situations at Turner Field as one of they’re main reasons. Kind of a lateral move there, guys.
Can Cobb’s tax base support the hundreds of millions that taxpayers will undoubtedly have to contribute? And will the Falcons ask for theirs next? And so on, and so on…
Easily.
Can they? Easily.
Will they? Probably not. The people of Cobb HATE taxes.
Cobb has passed special taxes that were deemed useful plenty of times. But I suspect this will be handled with bond issuance.
@Thirnus – That’s what I was thinking. Cobb is Mr. Newt’s district, if I remember. Even with bonds, that’s a pretty stout “investment.”
Interesting that a team wants a new stadium and they almost always get it paid for by the local taxpayers. This one happens to be owned by Liberty Media which has total assets of about $27 Billion. But yeah they definitely can’t afford to pay for those seat upgrades.
That that song goes on for three minutes but pretty much peters out by :25 seconds if a testament to how great Jim Johnston is.
I’ve played baseball in Cobb County, it’s where they grow baseball players.
(Seriously, those kids are all fucking studs by age 10. When we visited, the 18yr old team was 69-15 and the TEN YEAR OLD TEAM was 70-6. So, to recap, not only are they playing 80+ games a summer as a 10yo, but they’re winning just about all of them too.)
This is a bunch of crap. The Braves are getting a new stadium, leaving their 16-year old stadium yet MLB still hasn’t decided to let the A’s move to San Jose and get a new stadium, one that doesn’t spew fecal matter from the stadium’s pipes.