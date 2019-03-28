The Braves Will Apparently Serve Whole Fried Chickens This Season

Twitter/@SunTrustPark

Opening Day is upon us, as Major League Baseball teams around the league will begin their 162-game campaigns on Thursday. With baseball starting comes baseball concessions announcements.

Stadium food has become part of the draw for baseball as part of a never-ending arms race for who can create the most gluttonous, artery-clogging concoctions to sell at exorbitant prices to fans. Each year there are things like massive hot dogs topped with fried macaroni and cheese that get unveiled, but in Atlanta, gluttony at the ballpark is a time-honored tradition and an art form.

Previous items served to Braves fans include wonders such as a giant cheeseburger served between two personal pepperoni pizzas, but this year, they’re upping the ante. On Wednesday, SunTrust Park unleashed its new food items on the world, including something called a chicken and waffle boat that I have to admit is intriguing, but that’s not the fried chicken item I want to discuss.

No, Braves fans will also be able to purchase an entire fried chicken this season at the ballpark. Not, like, eight pieces of fried chicken. Just a whole bird fried up for you to figure out how to eat in your seat.