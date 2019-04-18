The Falcons And Texans Unveiled Their 2019 Schedules With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Videos

04.17.19 30 mins ago

The 2019 NFL schedule was released in full on Wednesday night, with all 32 teams learning when and where they would be playing each of the 17 weeks of the regular season.

The primetime schedule is the most notable reveal from a national perspective, but each team had some fun with the schedule reveal in the form of clever videos on social media. The offseason offers a decent bit of time for social and video teams to get creative, and the results were pretty spectacular.

Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones themed videos were popular given the show having just started its final season, but they were done incredibly well. The Falcons and Texans both recreated the famous opening credits of the show to reveal their schedules, with the stadiums of each team being built up rather than the various kingdoms in Thrones.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Falcons#NFL#Game of Thrones
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSgame of thronesHOUSTON TEXANSNFL
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP