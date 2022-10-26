atletico madrid leverkusen champions league
Twitter
Sports

A Crazy, Goalless Sequence After A Missed Penalty Knocked Atletico Madrid Out Of The Champions League

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Champions League is an extremely not nice tournament, one where a single wrong decision can shape the course of the entire thing. That looked like it was going to be the case thanks to a terrible handball decision in the waning moments of Wednesday’s game between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Atleti, a side that is very good at mucking up games in knockout tournaments, needed a win to keep their hopes of moving on to the knockout stage alive, but found itself tied 2-2 in the final moments of injury time.

A corner kick played into the box looked like the end of the game, as the referee blew his whistle and Leverkusen players started celebrating. And then, VAR intervened, giving a handball and a penalty to the Spanish side.

Yannick Carrasco stepped up to the spot to try and take it, with the entire Estadio Metropolitano placing their hopes on the right foot of the Belgian midfielder. You can scroll ahead to the 3:25 mark of the below video if you want to see what happened next.

So, basically, Carrasco’s effort was stopped by Lukas Hradecky, Saúl Ñíguez sprinted into the box and got a free header that bounced off the crossbar, and with the final kick of the game, Reinildo’s seemingly unimpeded path to goal somehow, someway hit the heel of Carrasco and went out of play to mark the end of the match and, eventually, Atleti’s hopes to move on in the Champions League.

Topics: #SoccerTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×