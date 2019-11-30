College football’s rivalry week always seems to live up to expectations, and this year, one such game that is meeting that awfully high bar is the Iron Bowl. The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide, led by backup quarterback Mac Jones, marched into Auburn during the final week of the regular season to take on their biggest rival, the 15th-ranked Tigers.

It’s been a high-scoring affair with both squads throwing haymakers at one another, with that second thing usually being a hallmark of the best matchups between these two SEC juggernauts. There’s also been plenty of weirdness when these squads have battled over the years, and during the third quarter on Saturday, we got a totally bizarre, 100-yard pick six by the Tigers.

Jones looked for standout running back Najee Harris in the end zone, but Harris wasn’t expecting the pass to come as quickly as he did. As such, Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain made one heck of a play to haul in an interception. With the help of a wall of teammates, he was able to sprint 100 yards in the other direction for a touchdown.

It looked like something weird happened from that angle, but it wasn’t 100 percent clear how this went down. A separate angle showed that McClain actually grabbed the ball off of Harris’ back before he took off for the end zone.

This play marked McClain’s first career interception and the second pick six of the day for the Tigers. Considering the stakes, it could not have come at a better time.