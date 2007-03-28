AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALL IS DRUGTACULAR

Dave's Football Blog has been all over the drug addiction woes of the West Coast Eagles, an Australian rules football team in… well, Australia. Obviously.

Here's an incomplete list of what's been going on with Eagles players:

MVP Ben Cousins is hooked on meth and refuses to get treatment.

Police released a tape of Daniel Kerr speaking to a convicted drug dealer.

Cousins and Kerr have used the horse tranquilizer ketamine recreationally.

Chad Fletcher spent three days in a Las Vegas hospital after choking on his own vomit and almost dying. News sources claim it was a drug overdose; the team suggests it was merely an alcohol incident.

Kerr recently drunkenly assaulted a cab driver.

I'm not gonna lie to you: these guys are awesome and I want them as my friends. Oops, I mean drugs are bad and stay in school. Yeah. School's the best place to get drugs. Aw dammit. I'm bad at this.