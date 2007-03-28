AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALL IS DRUGTACULAR

Dave's Football Blog has been all over the drug addiction woes of the West Coast Eagles, an Australian rules football team in… well, Australia. Obviously.
Here's an incomplete list of what's been going on with Eagles players:
- MVP Ben Cousins is hooked on meth and refuses to get treatment.
- Police released a tape of Daniel Kerr speaking to a convicted drug dealer.
- Cousins and Kerr have used the horse tranquilizer ketamine recreationally.
- Chad Fletcher spent three days in a Las Vegas hospital after choking on his own vomit and almost dying. News sources claim it was a drug overdose; the team suggests it was merely an alcohol incident.
- Kerr recently drunkenly assaulted a cab driver.
I'm not gonna lie to you: these guys are awesome and I want them as my friends. Oops, I mean drugs are bad and stay in school. Yeah. School's the best place to get drugs. Aw dammit. I'm bad at this.
I think anyone who plays rugby needs to be hooked on meth and recreationally use horse tranquilizers.
Yes…but how do you feel about those who play Australian Rules Football?
Man, my first comment in months and it is to correct someone that Aussie Rules is not the same as Rugby. That’s not anal or nerdy, is it?
Eric: same shit to me.
And to answer your question, it’s a little bit of both.
Aussie rules and rugby are VERY different. Aussie rules is rugby if rugby took a lot of meth and horse tranquiliz– waaaaaaait a minute…
Rugby is like American football with no scrimmage and continuous play after tackles. Aussie Rules, on the other hand, doesn’t have a offside rule, it’s played on an oval pitch, and you can only score by kicking goals. If you’re unclear about what the Aussie Rules actually are, look here:
[www.davesfootballblog.com]
I think this story could boost the popularity of Aussie Rules in America, much the same way rape accusations boosted the popularity of college lacrosse.
Scott Pollard’s flip comment reaches Australia.
You can take K non-recreationally?
Aussie Rules is fuckin’ awesome. That is all.