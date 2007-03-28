AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALL IS DRUGTACULAR

#Drugs
03.28.07 11 years ago 8 Comments

Dave's Football Blog has been all over the drug addiction woes of the West Coast Eagles, an Australian rules football team in… well, Australia. Obviously.

Here's an incomplete list of what's been going on with Eagles players:

  • MVP Ben Cousins is hooked on meth and refuses to get treatment.
  • Police released a tape of Daniel Kerr speaking to a convicted drug dealer.
  • Cousins and Kerr have used the horse tranquilizer ketamine recreationally.
  • Chad Fletcher spent three days in a Las Vegas hospital after choking on his own vomit and almost dying. News sources claim it was a drug overdose; the team suggests it was merely an alcohol incident.
  • Kerr recently drunkenly assaulted a cab driver.

I'm not gonna lie to you: these guys are awesome and I want them as my friends. Oops, I mean drugs are bad and stay in school. Yeah. School's the best place to get drugs. Aw dammit. I'm bad at this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drugs
TAGSDRUGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP