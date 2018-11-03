Twitter

The majesty of a long punt is one of the most special things about football. When a punter gets a hold of a big one it’s an event, even if that means he out-kicked his coverage.

But the truly record-setting punts usually involve some kind of mistake from the opposing team, who often has decided not to field the kick only to see it bounce perfectly in the wrong direction. That’s exactly what happened in a D-III game between John Carrol and Heidelberg on Saturday. Heidelberg punter Auston Baker crushed a 95-yard punt that will go down in NCAA D-III history.

The first notice of this record-setting punt is not a video, but a warning. A celebration of what’s to come.