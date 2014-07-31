Austin Jackson Got Traded For David Price In The Middle Of An Inning And Had To Leave The Game

The Detroit Tigers got David Price in a three team trade involving the Rays and Mariners. The team sent starting pitcher Drew Smyly and outfielder Austin Jackson as part of the deal. Because the trade was finalized just ahead of the 4pm deadline, the Tigers were forced to pull Austin Jackson from the game in the middle of an inning.
Here’s that surreal moment.
Jackson was met with hugs from teammates in the dugout following his departure.
Austin Jackson played 5 seasons with the Tigers hitting .277. Many in the organization felt he had not improved on his 2012 season when he hit .300 with 16 HRs and 66 RBIs. The Tigers now boast a starting rotation that features the last 3 Cy Young winners in Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Price. It’s now or never, it’s World Series or bust for that squad.
Why the fuck would they not just have the trade take affect after the game was over? Baseball is dumb.
Something, something, stupid unwritten baseball rule.
He’s taken out as a precaution in case of an injury which could jeopardize the trade.
I’m sure its more the mariners had a plane waiting since god damn do they need a hitter, even a jet lagged hitter.
Prevent an injury.
Because they put the post game spread out in the 6th inning and they didn’t want him to eat since it was the very popular taco night.
Because the deadline was 4pm EST. You can’t be a playing member of a team at 4:01 and be eligible to be traded. It’s why they pulled the trigger right before 4. The radio annoucners were talking about the very possibility all day of someone getting yanked mid-game because they had been traded.
Preventing injury makes sense as a reason for the other team to request he be benched, but that’s not what the article says.
“You’re no longer on this team as of 3:59:59, get your tits off the field” is stupid. Finish the game, he’s got a new team in the morning
And to think….. If they still had Doug Fister then the Tigs would have an even better staff. As much credit as Dombroski gets he deserves as much criticism. Verlander and Miggy are the reason the team has been where they have the past 3 or 4 years
Verlander is certainly not the reason the Tigs are where they are this year because Kate Upton is the fucking Yoko Ono of baseball.
@EverybodyGetsPie: Us Dodger fans know it as “Rihanna Syndrome”.
I was meaning years previous. Verlanders work load has finally caught up to him. Honestly would like to see him sit for the remainder of the year and offseason so he can rest. But obviously he will be pitching in the fall, cause we need him.
gonna be real bummed out if we don’t get an oakland v detroit alcs
If Detroit doesn’t make it to the World Series, Dave Dombrowski will get fired on the spot.
Dombrowski played the A’s like the fools they are. They definitely got the shaft and the Tigers came out on top. Restore the Roar in the D!