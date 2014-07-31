Austin Jackson Got Traded For David Price In The Middle Of An Inning And Had To Leave The Game

The Detroit Tigers got David Price in a three team trade involving the Rays and Mariners. The team sent starting pitcher Drew Smyly and outfielder Austin Jackson as part of the deal. Because the trade was finalized just ahead of the 4pm deadline, the Tigers were forced to pull Austin Jackson from the game in the middle of an inning.

Here’s that surreal moment.

Jackson was met with hugs from teammates in the dugout following his departure.

Austin Jackson played 5 seasons with the Tigers hitting .277. Many in the organization felt he had not improved on his 2012 season when he hit .300 with 16 HRs and 66 RBIs. The Tigers now boast a starting rotation that features the last 3 Cy Young winners in Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Price. It’s now or never, it’s World Series or bust for that squad.

[FSD]