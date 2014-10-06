Australian Pulls His Penis Out During Live News Broadcast, Flops It Around For Good Measure

The South Sydney Rabbitohs locked up their first National Rugby League championship in more than four decades yesterday, and one fan of the team got a little carried away during the celebration, dropping his pants behind reporter Tom Steinfort during a live shot.

WARNING: This video is completely uncensored.

Steinfort immediately took to Twitter to apologize for the incident. Not that he could have done anything to prevent it.

https://twitter.com/tomsteinfort/status/519022718440570880

(Source: News.com.au)

