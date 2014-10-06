Australian Pulls His Penis Out During Live News Broadcast, Flops It Around For Good Measure

The South Sydney Rabbitohs locked up their first National Rugby League championship in more than four decades yesterday, and one fan of the team got a little carried away during the celebration, dropping his pants behind reporter Tom Steinfort during a live shot.
WARNING: This video is completely uncensored.
Steinfort immediately took to Twitter to apologize for the incident. Not that he could have done anything to prevent it.
https://twitter.com/tomsteinfort/status/519022718440570880
(Source: News.com.au)
Good measure. Nice work.
This Gone Girl adaptation looks terrible. That’s not how you do a Missouri accent!
Sometimes you got to let it air it. Don’t want it getting stanky.
That one security guard was not enough for the masses…poor planning.
From the home of Puppetry of the Penis, I would expect no less.
Troll Level: Expert (Ret.)
Sex offender status: achieved.