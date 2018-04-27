Getty Image

There was plenty of intrigue surrounding who the Cleveland Browns would take atop the 2018 NFL Draft. Would they go with the strong arm of Josh Allen? The pinpoint accuracy and unparalleled swagger of Baker Mayfield? The undeniable coolness and ridiculous upside of Sam Darnold? The all-around abilities of Saquon Barkley? The possibilities seemed endless, partly because when the Browns are drafting, anything is possible.

Cleveland decided to make the top pick as drama-free as possible. Reports all day on Thursday indicated that the Browns were enamored with Mayfield, and with the first pick, they selected the Heisman Trophy winning signal caller.