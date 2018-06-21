Baker Mayfield Dismantled Colin Cowherd’s Implication He’s A Bad Teammate

#Colin Cowherd #College Football
Associate Editor
06.21.18

Getty Image

Sports talk radio exists to get people riled up about things. Sometimes the subject of said prodding are fans, other times it’s the guests who come onto the show. For example, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared on Colin Cowherd’s daily yodel-fest in a segment that eventually made its way onto FS1.

In their exchange, Cowherd tries to get Mayfield to admit he’s a bad teammate (or something of that ilk) because he didn’t celebrate a touchdown during Oklahoma’s 31-16 win over Ohio State last season with his teammate. Mayfield threw a pass to Trey Sermon, which was taken into the end zone to put the Sooners up in the fourth quarter, 24-13.

After the score, Mayfield didn’t celebrate with his teammates. He instead ran off to somewhere else. Cowherd tried using that as one of those sports talk radio gotcha moments, but instead, Mayfield proceeded to make the host look really bad.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Colin Cowherd#College Football
TAGSBaker MayfieldCOLIN COWHERDCOLLEGE FOOTBALLOKLAHOMA SOONERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP