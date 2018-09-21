Baker Mayfield’s first regular season game in the NFL is going about as well as you can anticipate. After coming into the second quarter of Cleveland’s game against the Jets for the injured Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield orchestrated a drive that ended in a field goal, giving the Browns their first points of the game.

As for ending a drive in a touchdown, that took a while. But towards the end of the third quarter, the Browns offense finally found the end zone, thanks in part to the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Most notably, Mayfield linked up with Jarvis Landry on an incredible pitch-and-catch. Mayfield put the ball in the one place where Landry could get it, while the receiver made one hell of a grab.

The drive eventually ended with Carlos Hyde plowing his way into the end zone to make the game 14-12. Cleveland went for two and failed, but offsetting penalties gave them one more shot, so Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley went deep into the playbook and busted out this bad boy.