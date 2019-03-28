Baseball Fans Clowned The Orioles Opening Day Roster

It’s opening day in Major League Baseball, and the Baltimore Orioles are atop the AL East. That’s only because of alphabetical reasons, though, and that will soon change. Barring an extremely unexpected run from Baltimore, they will almost certainly sink to the bottom of the division and the league by summer’s end.
Last year, Baltimore lost 115 games, winning just 47 an in entire season. One of the best moments of the 2018 season — a spectacular Andrew Benintendi catch in Game 2 of the World Series — forever captured just how bad the Orioles were in 2018: an incredible 61 games back of the Red Sox in the division on the Green Monster scoreboard.
But 2018 is in the past now, and hope springs anew. Let’s see that opening day roster for your Baltimore Orioles!