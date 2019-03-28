Baseball Fans Clowned The Orioles Opening Day Roster

Getty Image

It’s opening day in Major League Baseball, and the Baltimore Orioles are atop the AL East. That’s only because of alphabetical reasons, though, and that will soon change. Barring an extremely unexpected run from Baltimore, they will almost certainly sink to the bottom of the division and the league by summer’s end.

Last year, Baltimore lost 115 games, winning just 47 an in entire season. One of the best moments of the 2018 season — a spectacular Andrew Benintendi catch in Game 2 of the World Series — forever captured just how bad the Orioles were in 2018: an incredible 61 games back of the Red Sox in the division on the Green Monster scoreboard.

What Andrew Benintendi's catch lacked in difficulty it made up for in style, invoking the things that all ballplayers dream about and occasionally experience: the sound of the ball in the leather, the feeling of the satisfying thud: https://t.co/Gbdmy0QFEa pic.twitter.com/ZjksnmDAR5 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 25, 2018

But 2018 is in the past now, and hope springs anew. Let’s see that opening day roster for your Baltimore Orioles!