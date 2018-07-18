The Orioles Will Send Star Infielder Manny Machado To The Dodgers

#Los Angeles Dodgers #Baltimore Orioles
07.18.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

While much of Major League Baseball takes a few days off, the best of the best gather in the nation’s capital for the 2018 MLB All-Star festivities. As usual, there was plenty of attention on the diamond, including a highlight-ridden performance by Bryce Harper in winning the Home Run Derby, but quite a bit of buzz stemmed from trade rumors swirling around Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado.

After months of speculation, the 26-year-old infielder will head to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the Orioles receiving a prospect-heavy package headlined by outfielder Yusniel Diaz. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports tweeted about the news throughout the All-Star Game, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic providing confirmation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Dodgers#Baltimore Orioles
TAGSBALTIMORE ORIOLESLOS ANGELES DODGERSMANNY MACHADO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP