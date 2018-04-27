Getty Image

One of the biggest stories of the 2018 NFL Draft was the fall of Lamar Jackson. Four quarterbacks went in the top-10 of the draft, all while Jackson was left sitting in the green room. Teams kept trading up, teams with quarterback needs kept picking, and despite this, no one selected the dynamic signal caller from Louisville.

But with the final pick of the first round, the Baltimore Ravens traded up and sent a handful of picks to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the 32nd pick, they decided to stop Jackson’s fall and give themselves a quarterback for the future.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out, the Ravens could have a hole at quarterback which Jackson could fill in the near future.