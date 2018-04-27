The Ravens Closed Out The First Round By Trading Up And Picking Lamar Jackson

#NFL Draft #NFL
04.26.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

One of the biggest stories of the 2018 NFL Draft was the fall of Lamar Jackson. Four quarterbacks went in the top-10 of the draft, all while Jackson was left sitting in the green room. Teams kept trading up, teams with quarterback needs kept picking, and despite this, no one selected the dynamic signal caller from Louisville.

But with the final pick of the first round, the Baltimore Ravens traded up and sent a handful of picks to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the 32nd pick, they decided to stop Jackson’s fall and give themselves a quarterback for the future.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out, the Ravens could have a hole at quarterback which Jackson could fill in the near future.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL Draft#NFL
TAGS2018 NFL Draftbaltimore ravensLamar JacksonNFLNFL DRAFT

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 3 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 4 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP