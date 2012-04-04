Bar Refaeli Makes Tennis And Life Awesome

Back in January, I offered my brilliant wisdom and relationship insight to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as his 31-year old wife, Gisele Bundchen, is believed to be on track to become the world’s first billionaire supermodel thanks to her new underwear line. But hot on her heels is 26-year old supermodel Bar Refaeli, who has also launched her new underwear line, under.me, which is a totally super fantastic name.

Refaeli and Co. have released their first commercial for her simple cotton underwear line, and I’m already in line to buy 600 pairs. Seriously, I’m camped outside of my local mall right now even though it’s already open, mainly because they won’t let me back in until I agree to wear pants. Let it be known that Bar Refaeli playing tennis in her underwear is a fantastic way to sell anything.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Image via Helga Esteb/Shutterstock.com)