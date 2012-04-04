Bar Refaeli Makes Tennis And Life Awesome

Senior Writer
04.04.12 12 Comments

Back in January, I offered my brilliant wisdom and relationship insight to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as his 31-year old wife, Gisele Bundchen, is believed to be on track to become the world’s first billionaire supermodel thanks to her new underwear line. But hot on her heels is 26-year old supermodel Bar Refaeli, who has also launched her new underwear line, under.me, which is a totally super fantastic name.

Refaeli and Co. have released their first commercial for her simple cotton underwear line, and I’m already in line to buy 600 pairs. Seriously, I’m camped outside of my local mall right now even though it’s already open, mainly because they won’t let me back in until I agree to wear pants. Let it be known that Bar Refaeli playing tennis in her underwear is a fantastic way to sell anything.

(Image via Helga Esteb/Shutterstock.com)

Around The Web

TAGSBAR REFAELIEXCUSES TO POST PICTURES OF HOT CHICKSSUPERMODELSTENNISunderwear

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP