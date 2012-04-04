Bar Refaeli Makes Tennis And Life Awesome

Back in January, I offered my brilliant wisdom and relationship insight to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as his 31-year old wife, Gisele Bundchen, is believed to be on track to become the world’s first billionaire supermodel thanks to her new underwear line. But hot on her heels is 26-year old supermodel Bar Refaeli, who has also launched her new underwear line, under.me, which is a totally super fantastic name.
Refaeli and Co. have released their first commercial for her simple cotton underwear line, and I’m already in line to buy 600 pairs. Seriously, I’m camped outside of my local mall right now even though it’s already open, mainly because they won’t let me back in until I agree to wear pants. Let it be known that Bar Refaeli playing tennis in her underwear is a fantastic way to sell anything.
(Image via Helga Esteb/Shutterstock.com)
“Let it be known that Bar Refaeli playing tennis in her underwear is a fantastic way to sell anything.”
And also qualifies this to be sports related. Thank God.
Awesome commercial, but unbelievably not the sexiest commercial featured here at With leather this week.
FUCK YOU LEO DICAPRIO!
Yes, I’d hit the short ball to make her rush the net
Please understand that I spent 25 minutes on GIF Soup this morning trying to make a GIF out of that and it didn’t work.
I do believe a certain smokin’ hot model has just been one upped in the commercial department.
Your move, Kate Upton.
i need dry pants
yowza
(professional analysis)
The song that goes with that cant be a real thing
I was thinking the same thing. As amazing as it is to see Bar Rafeli bouncing around in underwear, the song is as ridiculously bad.
For a second I thought I had some pop up opened in another window playing this random crap.
You know that Giselle is not even the richest supermodel, right? The winner, believe it or not…
Kathy Ireland.
[www.cbsnews.com]
Be warned, the reporter in that report uses the non-word Modelprenure.