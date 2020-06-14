Soccer leagues in Europe have gotten back to action in recent weeks. Germany’s Bundesliga kicked off a few weeks back, and in Italy, we got our firsts tastes of footy over the last few days, as a pair of Coppa Italia fixtures were played prior to Serie A’s return next weekend.

Spain’s top footballing league decided to get in on the fun this weekend, too, as La Liga resumed play. The final match of the day on Saturday featured FC Barcelona, which entered the restart in the driver’s seat to win the league, taking on lowly Mallorca. At one point during the action, this happened.

How did a fan get on the pitch when there is no fans allowed in the stadium!?!?!? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/XJwNphshtV — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 13, 2020

The stadium, of course, was completely empty, as fans are not able to sit and watch games in accordance with the nation’s current social distancing rules. Because of this, I am sitting in a chair in awe of how someone was able to get into the stadium, run down the various rows of empty seats, and make their way onto the pitch. I suppose there isn’t much of a need for security in an otherwise-empty venue, but still, good on this guy for finding a way to get this done, even if we here at Uproxx do not condone running onto the field/pitch/court/ice/diamond/whatever venue sports are played on. In fact, a handful of players — most notably Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong — appeared to find the whole thing pretty funny.

Anyway, Barcelona won, 4-0, with Lionel Messi scoring once and doling out two assists. They sit five points clear at the top of the table of Real Madrid, which is set to play Eibar on Sunday. Ideally, no fans run onto the pitch during that one.