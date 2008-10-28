BARKLEY STILL WANTS TO BE GOVERNOR

Charles Barkley is still serious about running for governor, as he told ESPN back in 2006. Barkley, or The Only Reason To Watch The NBA On TNT, as I refer to him in idle conversation at formal dinners, sat down with CNN‘s Campbell Brown to talk politics. And since I can’t really joke about that without pissing off half the readership…Campbell Brown’s a whore!

Brown: So are you going to run for governor?

Barkley: I plan on it in 2014.

Brown: You are serious.

Barkley: I am, I can’t screw up Alabama.

Brown: There is no place to go but up in your view?

Barkley: We are number 48 in everything and Arkansas and Mississippi aren’t going anywhere.

Brown: And the top priority for you would be education?

Barkley: All the way education, the public school system in this country is the worst it has ever been and what that does is that hurts crime, it hurts the judicial system. You know if you don’t give people education and hope, they become criminals. They get involved in drugs. So we have got to fix the public school system.