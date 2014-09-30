Barry Bonds And Kermit The Frog Look Surprisingly Similar In This Ad For Google Glass

On September 20th, former MLB slugger and current skinny man Barry Bonds joined Instagram. Unsurprisingly, a few days later he was pushing a product—in this case Google Glass—because that’s how it works nowadays. Nothing’s real and nobody joins Twitter or Instagram on their own accord.

Anyway, yes, Barry Bonds looks like a massive d-bag here and yes, it sorta looks the Kermit the Frog meme.

This Barry Bonds Instagram post reminds me of the Kermit The Frog meme. pic.twitter.com/gtPRbLMEmk — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattCSN) September 29, 2014

