Baseball Comes Back To Fenway, David Ortiz Declares Boston “Our F**king City”

Without the stars, of course.
Today’s been an emotional one at Fenway Park. The Boston Bruins-style “everybody sings our national anthem in unison” moment has officially become a Boston staple. Pat-down lines were endless. Tears were non-stop. At the perfect moment, David Ortiz dropped the mother of all f-bombs, and baseball helped do what it always does: makes us feel better about the stupid shit in our lives that isn’t baseball.
MLB.com has video of the anthem but hasn’t made it embeddable, because of course they haven’t, so I recommend you jump over there and check it out. It’s something special.
Here’s David Ortiz’s moment, which we are not ever going to forget. If this video goes down, I’ll find another one.
It’s good to have you back, Boston.
As if I needed more reasons to love Papi.
Good stuff and you’re right, baseball does usually makes me feel better about the stupid shit in my life that isn’t baseball.
The radio Announcer for the Mets spend almost the entire Mets/Nationals game complaining that Saying the F-word was “..the most Despicable thing..” like a couple of grumpy, out of touch old men. (Which they are.)
I guess blowing up a bunch of people enjoying a sporting event is the 2nd Most Despicable thing?
Amazing how much more meaningful a few words of straight talk are. Never like Ortiz much, but I respect his ability to say less and mean more.