Baseball Games Take Too Long And MLB Is Finally, Maybe Doing something About It

Good news, folks. Major League Baseball is forming a committee to study a problem we’ve all been griping about for years now.
Commissioner Bud Selig has appointed a committee to examine the pace of the game. The members will look for ways to decrease the time of games and improve the overall pace of play beginning next season.
“Finally,” said a person who just read the previous paragraph. “I was hoping Selig would one day appoint a committee for something like that. I wonder when they’ll have some recommendations for us.”
“With the cooperation of all appropriate parties, we can make progress on improving the pace of play, and we will have recommendations in the very near future for the 2015 season,” Selig said in a statement Monday. “I believe that this group has the experience and the perspective to be mindful of our game’s traditions while being creative about our approach in the future.”
I have a few ideas on how to shorten the games if MLB is interested.
- Batters can no longer mess with the velcro on their batting gloves in between pitches. Doing so after a swing results in a strike against the batter. Doing so after a non-swing will result in an automatic ejection and 50 game suspension.
- Batters can no longer step out of the box in between pitches. Doing so will result in the player’s choice of $20,000 fine or their children being expelled from their current private school (if applicable).
- If a manager replaces a relief pitcher after only 1 hitter, everyone in the stands gets a free beer.
Seriously we need a committee for this?
[cdn.arwrath.com]
+1
+2
So they’re finally jazzing it up, eh?
I used to think it was only the pitchers who were taking too long – then I realized that almost every batter was stepping well outside the box between pitches, and doing the Garciaparra thing with his gloves … in most cases the pitcher is now waiting for the batter.
Pass the rule that says batters can only have one foot outside the box between pitches, and no more velcro adjusting.
So…we speed up baseball but can’t speed up football. 3 1/2 hours long games with less then 15 minutes of actually game play. I think something needs to be addressed with the nfl
CO-FUCKING-SIGN!!
Huddles and change of possessions are just as time consuming as batters getting their sign and re-adjusting everything. Not every team runs down play clock and not every pitcher/batter takes their time.
Team kicks extra point, commercial. Team kicks off, commercial. Team punts, commercial. is just as frustrating as pitching change, commercial. Lefty specialist records one-pitch out, another pitching change and commercial.
NFL games are overlong, but nowhere near as bad as the last two minutes of an NBA game taking about a half hour to complete.
The length of football games has as much to do with TV as anything. Gotta get in all those commercials.
I’m a man of simple solutions: legalize cocaine.
How about just enforce the rules that are already there for Christ’s sake!?
MLB Rule 8.04:
“When the bases are unoccupied, the pitcher shall deliver the ball to the batter within 12 seconds after he receives the ball. Each time the pitcher delays the game by violating this rule, the umpire shall call Ball”
MLB Rule 6.02(b)
(b) The batter shall not leave his position in the batters box after the pitcher comes to Set Position, or starts his windup.
PENALTY: If the pitcher pitches, the umpire shall call Ball or Strike, as the case may be.
Rule 6.02(b) Comment: The batter leaves the batters box at the risk of having a strike delivered and called, unless he requests the umpire to call Time. The batter is not at liberty to step in and out of the batters box at will.
nothing is wrong with the pace of play in baseball. the only people griping about it are people who don’t watch as it is. But for those whining, three simple solutions to make the game end faster:
-start the game right at the top of the hour. this 705 or 710 bullshit is unnecessary when 98% of all games are aired on a local cable network with a dedicated pre game show.
– no more dog and pony show on the intentional walk. just let the guy go right to first.
– same with sacrifices. You want to sacrifice a guy over to second (or third), let it be done without the charade of a play
I’m all for the starting of the games at the top of the hour and removing the need to actually pitch four balls for an intentional walk (which under the rules is actually a catcher’s balk). I think sacrifices still need to happen because I’ve seen enough people screw up sac bunts that result in double plays. I think it would be fine if they expanded the 6.02(b) to what it is in the minor leagues where players are only allowed to place one foot out of the batter’s box during their at bat.
See, I don’t really think making rule changes like that are good for the game. Honestly. I mean, I do hear you with regard to, say, intentional walks. Yeah, everyone knows the batter is getting walked, so just get on with it and not bother with the four pitches, right? Except what if the pitcher happens to throw wild? Or a baserunner decides to steal? I know, those are all low probabilities, but that’s why games are actually played by the rules. I mean, if we wanted to make the games super quick we could just input all the stats into a computer and let it simulate the outcome. Done.