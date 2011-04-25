Baseball is Boring: Baseball Happened This Weekend

The Indians are Still in First Place
They’ve lost three straight and had a game postponed, but we’re 21 games into the season and the Cleveland Indians are still sitting atop the AL Central. I refuse to believe this is an April streak anomaly, and will continue to explain how this is simply the coming-together of young, blossoming talent and healed up veterans looking to recapture the spotlight. It’s about guts, people, and I’m positive the 141 or so more games in the season will prove me right. Who cares if our most marketable star is named “Jeanmar?” Who cares if Fausto Carmona finishes the season 1-22? The Indians are winning the World Series, and I don’t care if me and manager Lou Brown are the only ones who believe it.
The Tribe heads back home on Tuesday to start a three game series against Upstart Nobody Flukes the Kansas City Royals. Monster ace and carnival showman Jeanmar Gomez gets his next start on Saturday against something called the “Detroit Tigers.”
Where Have You Gone, Andre Ethier? Our Nation Turns Its Lonely Eyes … Oh, Wait, There You Are
Andre Ethier, Los Angeles Dodger and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” enthusiast, pushed his hitting streak to 21 games over the weekend, so of course every possible recap of this has to mention that he’s got 35 games to go before he breaks Joe DiMaggio’s record. If I ever get to manage a big league ball club (and I’m still young, so who knows), that’s how I’m going to coach my hitters. Every time they get a hit, I’m going to tell them they’ve got 55 more games to go if they want to break Joe DiMaggio’s record. Just get them all bent out of shape and obsessed about it. Make them feel bad when they only hit in like 45 straight games. “Joe DiMaggio hit in 56 straight and he was on PILLS. You’re perfectly healthy, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU.”
To further the DiMaggio/Ethier comparison, they both have/had hot wives. DiMaggio was married to famed screen icon Marilyn Monroe, and Ethier is married to four-year All American gymnast Maggie Germaine. DiMaggio and Monroe were divorced on the grounds of “mental cruelty.” Ethier and Germaine both went to Arizona State, which is grounds for some kind of cruelty.
Baseball is boring: the funnest topic ever.
Intestinal blockage is only boring if you make it boring.
Wow, that Brewers fan looks like Chris Farley’s Gap Girl skit character.
I am very excited for Brewers news!
Oh it was mostly making fun of the Brewers. At least you mentioned that they won. And hey at least Pujols might be worth that kind of money and the Cubs would look a lot smarter if they gave Pujols that kind of crazy contract than the Nationals or Rangers.
It is, in fact, Tribe Time. Now.
@Brandon, thanks for not mentioning Rivera blowing saves for the first time since 20007.
@Brandon You better believe it’s Tribe time now!!!!!
I think it would be far more interesting if the Phillies just decided to go full-out Baseball Simulator 1.000. Cliff Lee begins throwing literal fireballs and Shane Victorino starts jumping ten stories in the air to catch fly balls.
The Cubs could always sign Pujols AND jump into the spikes
That pic is from Major League 2, not the ’89 original. I can tell by Rube Baker, Omar Epps as Willie, and the Camden Yards backdrop.
I mean, do you KNOW that Robin Yount isn’t dead?
When you put it like that, I guess I don’t. I’m living Eddie Izzard’s Engelbert Humperdinck bit.
I enjoyed this.
Poor Brian McCann :(
Thread about baseball WITH a slide show? Is this where you guys are planning my suprise party?!?
@Lionheart – this isn’t a slideshow, this is a multipager. They are different things.