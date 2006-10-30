BASEBALL IS OVER

#MLB
10.30.06 11 years ago

Congratulations, St. Louis Cardinals. Thank you for sparing us as many as two more games with Joe Buck (even if you did prevent us seeing another awesome start from Kenny Rogers). You did it the only way you know how: extremely whitely.

To put this series in perspective, the best part of Game 5 — another game that the Cardinals won by playing fundamentally sound baseball while the Tigers did the opposite — was when Varcity came on to sing during the seventh inning strecth. "Varcity?" my buddy said. "More like Var-shitty!" Then we high-fived.

Anyway, baseball is finally over, so now we can finally focus on football. Because, uh, I haven't been doing that since July or anything. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSCARLOS ZAMBRANOMLB

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 21 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP