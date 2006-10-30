BASEBALL IS OVER

Congratulations, St. Louis Cardinals. Thank you for sparing us as many as two more games with Joe Buck (even if you did prevent us seeing another awesome start from Kenny Rogers). You did it the only way you know how: extremely whitely.

To put this series in perspective, the best part of Game 5 — another game that the Cardinals won by playing fundamentally sound baseball while the Tigers did the opposite — was when Varcity came on to sing during the seventh inning strecth. "Varcity?" my buddy said. "More like Var-shitty!" Then we high-fived.

Anyway, baseball is finally over, so now we can finally focus on football. Because, uh, I haven't been doing that since July or anything.