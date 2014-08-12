Everybody’s Headed To The Disabled List In Detroit, Including the Clumsy Bat Boy

The Detroit Tigers may have just endured the worst stretch of any team in baseball this season. Over a 7-day period, they…

-lost their lead in the A.L. Central

-lost reliever Joakim Soria to injury

-lost starting pitcher Annibal Sanchez to injury

-lost a 19-inning game that decimated their bullpen

-sent Justin Verlander home to Detroit for an MRI, after he felt stiffness in his shoulder

And oh yeah, they lost their bat boy to a horrifying fall last night. Nobody’s safe in the Motor City y’all.

What an excellent description by Fox Sports Detroit announcer Mario Impemba. That sigh was Howard Dean-esque.