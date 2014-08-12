Everybody’s Headed To The Disabled List In Detroit, Including the Clumsy Bat Boy

The Detroit Tigers may have just endured the worst stretch of any team in baseball this season. Over a 7-day period, they…
-lost their lead in the A.L. Central
-lost reliever Joakim Soria to injury
-lost starting pitcher Annibal Sanchez to injury
-lost a 19-inning game that decimated their bullpen
-sent Justin Verlander home to Detroit for an MRI, after he felt stiffness in his shoulder
And oh yeah, they lost their bat boy to a horrifying fall last night. Nobody’s safe in the Motor City y’all.
What an excellent description by Fox Sports Detroit announcer Mario Impemba. That sigh was Howard Dean-esque.
Robin Williams dies, my house flooded, and this happened in one quick motion in Detroit. Yesterday really sucked.
As a fellow Detroiter, I feel your pain Jeff.
@Andy Isaac 7 guitars. SEVEN! The freaking worst day ever.
Welcome to Detroit. Abandon Hope, Ye Who Enter Here.
He’s day to day with a bruised ego and shattered pride… Should make a full recovery physically, but he will never be the same emotionally…