Everybody’s Headed To The Disabled List In Detroit, Including the Clumsy Bat Boy

#Detroit Tigers
Senior Editor
08.12.14 5 Comments

The Detroit Tigers may have just endured the worst stretch of any team in baseball this season. Over a 7-day period, they…

-lost their lead in the A.L. Central
-lost reliever Joakim Soria to injury
-lost starting pitcher Annibal Sanchez to injury
-lost a 19-inning game that decimated their bullpen
-sent Justin Verlander home to Detroit for an MRI, after he felt stiffness in his shoulder

And oh yeah, they lost their bat boy to a horrifying fall last night. Nobody’s safe in the Motor City y’all.

What an excellent description by Fox Sports Detroit announcer Mario Impemba. That sigh was Howard Dean-esque.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Detroit Tigers
TAGSbat boyDETROIT TIGERSDetroit Tigers bat boyvines

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP