Batkid Threw Out The First Pitch For The San Francisco Giants’ Opening Day

#San Francisco Giants #MLB #Batman
Senior Writer
04.08.14 5 Comments

By day, Miles Scott is a young boy whose name you probably don’t recognize off the top of your heads. But also by day, because I assume that his parents don’t let him out at night, he’s much better known as Batkid, the 5-year old cancer survivor whose wish it was to don the uniform of the Caped Crusader and become the hero that Gotham City deserves. Except, of course, Gotham was actually the city of San Francisco, as many of the city’s leaders and businesses came together to help make his dream come true for one amazing day.

The legend of Batkid has grown beyond that one day, with people across the country viewing Miles as a source of inspiration, and so the San Francisco Giants welcomed him back to AT&T Park today so he could throw out the first pitch with ace Matt Cain. Naturally, just as Cain and the Giants were in their uniforms, Batkid was in his as well. Oh, and he showed up in quite the impressive Batmobile.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Don’t worry, he wasn’t actually driving that Lambo. It would have been a lot cooler if they’d let him, but I think that the Justice League frowns on lawbreaking.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

I’ve watched that Vine loop 50 times already and the fist raise cracks me up every time. This kid might actually grow up to be Batman. And just listen to that crowd roar for its hero.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Hopefully, Batkid will take credit for firing the team up, especially Brandon Belt, who launched this rocket to centerfield in the first inning. Great job, Batkid.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Francisco Giants#MLB#Batman
TAGSBATKIDBatmanFIRST PITCHESMATT CAINMLBOPENING DAYSAN FRANCISCO GIANTSTHIS WEEK IN AWWWESOME

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP