Batkid Threw Out The First Pitch For The San Francisco Giants’ Opening Day

By day, Miles Scott is a young boy whose name you probably don’t recognize off the top of your heads. But also by day, because I assume that his parents don’t let him out at night, he’s much better known as Batkid, the 5-year old cancer survivor whose wish it was to don the uniform of the Caped Crusader and become the hero that Gotham City deserves. Except, of course, Gotham was actually the city of San Francisco, as many of the city’s leaders and businesses came together to help make his dream come true for one amazing day.

The legend of Batkid has grown beyond that one day, with people across the country viewing Miles as a source of inspiration, and so the San Francisco Giants welcomed him back to AT&T Park today so he could throw out the first pitch with ace Matt Cain. Naturally, just as Cain and the Giants were in their uniforms, Batkid was in his as well. Oh, and he showed up in quite the impressive Batmobile.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Don’t worry, he wasn’t actually driving that Lambo. It would have been a lot cooler if they’d let him, but I think that the Justice League frowns on lawbreaking.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

I’ve watched that Vine loop 50 times already and the fist raise cracks me up every time. This kid might actually grow up to be Batman. And just listen to that crowd roar for its hero.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Hopefully, Batkid will take credit for firing the team up, especially Brandon Belt, who launched this rocket to centerfield in the first inning. Great job, Batkid.

Your browser does not support iframes.