The Nine Darter, Week 2: My Cross To Bear

02.09.18

Welcome to The Nine Darter, Uproxx Sports’ weekly recap of what happened during this week’s episode of BBC America’s Thursday Night Darts, which chronicles each week of the 2018 Unibet Premier League Darts. This week, we head to Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Wales for the second week of action.

Thousands upon thousands of fans went into Motorpoint Arena Cardiff to watch a fun evening of darts, one which put a pair of surprising names atop the table and has the defending world champion sitting uncomfortably in last place. Oh, and we also saw the world No. 1 take on the world No. 2 in a delightful match. Let’s darts.

1. The Results And Table

Michael Smith 7 — 4 Daryl Gurney
Rob Cross 1 — 7 Simon Whitlock
Michael van Gerwen 5 — 7 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 3 — 7 Gary Anderson
Raymond van Barneveld 7 — 5 Mensur Suljovic

1. Simon Whitlock: 2-0-0, +8, 4 points
2. Michael Smith: 2-0-0, +5, 4 points
T3. Peter Wright: 1-1-0, +2, 3 points
T3. Raymond van Barneveld: 1-1-0, +2, 3 points
5. Michael van Gerwen: 1-0-1, +3, 2 points
6. Gary Anderson: 1-0-1, +2, 2 points
7. Daryl Gurney: 0-1-1, -3, 1 point
8. Gerwyn Price: 0-1-1, -4, 1 point
9. Mensur Suljovic: 0-0-2, -4, 0 points
10. Rob Cross: 0-0-2, -11, 0 points

