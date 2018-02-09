The Nine Darter, Week 2: My Cross To Bear

Getty Image

Welcome to The Nine Darter, Uproxx Sports’ weekly recap of what happened during this week’s episode of BBC America’s Thursday Night Darts, which chronicles each week of the 2018 Unibet Premier League Darts. This week, we head to Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Wales for the second week of action.

Thousands upon thousands of fans went into Motorpoint Arena Cardiff to watch a fun evening of darts, one which put a pair of surprising names atop the table and has the defending world champion sitting uncomfortably in last place. Oh, and we also saw the world No. 1 take on the world No. 2 in a delightful match. Let’s darts.

1. The Results And Table

Michael Smith 7 — 4 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 1 — 7 Simon Whitlock

Michael van Gerwen 5 — 7 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 3 — 7 Gary Anderson

Raymond van Barneveld 7 — 5 Mensur Suljovic

1. Simon Whitlock: 2-0-0, +8, 4 points

2. Michael Smith: 2-0-0, +5, 4 points

T3. Peter Wright: 1-1-0, +2, 3 points

T3. Raymond van Barneveld: 1-1-0, +2, 3 points

5. Michael van Gerwen: 1-0-1, +3, 2 points

6. Gary Anderson: 1-0-1, +2, 2 points

7. Daryl Gurney: 0-1-1, -3, 1 point

8. Gerwyn Price: 0-1-1, -4, 1 point

9. Mensur Suljovic: 0-0-2, -4, 0 points

10. Rob Cross: 0-0-2, -11, 0 points