The Nine Darter, Week 3: From Down Under To The Top Of The Table

Welcome to The Nine Darter, Uproxx Sports’ weekly recap of what happened during this week’s episode of BBC America’s Thursday Night Darts, which chronicles each week of the 2018 Unibet Premier League Darts. This week, let’s go to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.
Thousands upon thousands of fans went into Motorpoint Arena Cardiff to watch a fun evening of darts, one which put a pair of surprising names atop the table and has the defending world champion sitting uncomfortably in last place. Oh, and we also saw the world No. 1 take on the world No. 2 in a delightful match. Let’s darts.
1. The Results And Table
Mensur Suljovic 2 — 7 Michael Smith
Daryl Gurney 6 — 6 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 4 — 7 Rob Cross
Gary Anderson 3 — 7 Michael van Gerwen
Simon Whitlock 7 — 4 Raymond van Barneveld
1. Simon Whitlock: 3-0-0, +11, 6 points
2. Michael Smith: 3-0-0, +10, 6 points
3. Michael van Gerwen: 2-0-1, +7, 4 points
t-4. Peter Wright: 1-1-1, -1, 3 points
t-4. Raymond van Barneveld: 1-1-1, -1, 3 points
6. Gary Anderson: 1-0-2, -2, 2 points
7. Daryl Gurney: 0-2-1, -3, 2 points
8. Gerwyn Price: 0-2-1, -4, 2 points
9. Rob Cross: 1-0-2, -8, 2 points
10. Mensur Suljovic: 0-0-3, -9, 0 points
Cheers for doing these! Love the darts and unfortunately can’t get to watch it on TV here in Australia… so these recaps fill me in on all the action. So happy to see Whitlock with some of his form back.