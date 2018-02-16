The Nine Darter, Week 3: From Down Under To The Top Of The Table

Getty Image

Welcome to The Nine Darter, Uproxx Sports’ weekly recap of what happened during this week’s episode of BBC America’s Thursday Night Darts, which chronicles each week of the 2018 Unibet Premier League Darts. This week, let’s go to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

Thousands upon thousands of fans went into Motorpoint Arena Cardiff to watch a fun evening of darts, one which put a pair of surprising names atop the table and has the defending world champion sitting uncomfortably in last place. Oh, and we also saw the world No. 1 take on the world No. 2 in a delightful match. Let’s darts.

1. The Results And Table

Mensur Suljovic 2 — 7 Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney 6 — 6 Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright 4 — 7 Rob Cross

Gary Anderson 3 — 7 Michael van Gerwen

Simon Whitlock 7 — 4 Raymond van Barneveld

1. Simon Whitlock: 3-0-0, +11, 6 points

2. Michael Smith: 3-0-0, +10, 6 points

3. Michael van Gerwen: 2-0-1, +7, 4 points

t-4. Peter Wright: 1-1-1, -1, 3 points

t-4. Raymond van Barneveld: 1-1-1, -1, 3 points

6. Gary Anderson: 1-0-2, -2, 2 points

7. Daryl Gurney: 0-2-1, -3, 2 points

8. Gerwyn Price: 0-2-1, -4, 2 points

9. Rob Cross: 1-0-2, -8, 2 points

10. Mensur Suljovic: 0-0-3, -9, 0 points