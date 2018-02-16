The Nine Darter, Week 3: From Down Under To The Top Of The Table

Associate Editor
02.16.18

Getty Image

Welcome to The Nine Darter, Uproxx Sports’ weekly recap of what happened during this week’s episode of BBC America’s Thursday Night Darts, which chronicles each week of the 2018 Unibet Premier League Darts. This week, let’s go to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

Thousands upon thousands of fans went into Motorpoint Arena Cardiff to watch a fun evening of darts, one which put a pair of surprising names atop the table and has the defending world champion sitting uncomfortably in last place. Oh, and we also saw the world No. 1 take on the world No. 2 in a delightful match. Let’s darts.

1. The Results And Table

Mensur Suljovic 2 — 7 Michael Smith
Daryl Gurney 6 — 6 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 4 — 7 Rob Cross
Gary Anderson 3 — 7 Michael van Gerwen
Simon Whitlock 7 — 4 Raymond van Barneveld

1. Simon Whitlock: 3-0-0, +11, 6 points
2. Michael Smith: 3-0-0, +10, 6 points
3. Michael van Gerwen: 2-0-1, +7, 4 points
t-4. Peter Wright: 1-1-1, -1, 3 points
t-4. Raymond van Barneveld: 1-1-1, -1, 3 points
6. Gary Anderson: 1-0-2, -2, 2 points
7. Daryl Gurney: 0-2-1, -3, 2 points
8. Gerwyn Price: 0-2-1, -4, 2 points
9. Rob Cross: 1-0-2, -8, 2 points
10. Mensur Suljovic: 0-0-3, -9, 0 points

Around The Web

TAGSDARTSPremier League Darts

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP