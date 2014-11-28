Watch An Australian Kickboxer Deliver The Most Vicious Headkick Knockout Ever

This year has been pretty fantastic if you are a fan of head kick knockouts like I am. Recently, Australian kickboxer Jonathan Tuhu impressively raised the bar. He combined two things that make knockouts memorable: Rad spinning and keeping the knockout victim upright through advanced majiks.
Hot cheese, that’s an incredible knockout!
That’s with the guy still blocking. His right hand never drops and he still got KO’d. That is pure viciousness
Out of all the martial arts disciplines, kick boxing scares the most shit out of me
I like the part where the guys head is down and you can see his soul escaping from his mouth.
Score one for the little guy. That gif needs the Mortal Kombat “FINISH HIM” text when he’s dazed, then after he walks away “Friendship” lol.
holy shit, that looked amazing!
what’s the second most vicious headkick knockout ever though?