Watch An Australian Kickboxer Deliver The Most Vicious Headkick Knockout Ever

11.28.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

This year has been pretty fantastic if you are a fan of head kick knockouts like I am. Recently, Australian kickboxer Jonathan Tuhu impressively raised the bar. He combined two things that make knockouts memorable: Rad spinning and keeping the knockout victim upright through advanced majiks.

Hot cheese, that’s an incredible knockout!

