Richard Sherman Was Ejected After A Brawl Between The 49ers And Bears

12.23.18 60 mins ago

The Bears and 49ers played in an ugly football game on Sunday in San Francisco, as neither offense was able to do much against either defense.

Chicago held a 14-9 lead late when Mitch Trubisky took off down the left sideline and slid for a first down. Niners safety Marcell Harris came flying in and hit Trubisky late in the head area, which naturally upset the Bears players. With the hit being on the Bears sideline, Harris found himself quickly confronted by a number of Bears players.

At that point, several San Francisco players came to Harris’ defense, including Richard Sherman, who charged in and threw some punches, resulting in an ejection for him and a pair of Bears players.

