The Giants held a 10-point lead with 75 seconds to play against the Bears and seemed well on their way to their fourth win of the season. However, a field goal from Chicago cut the lead to seven and a rare successful onside kick suddenly put the Giants win in doubt.

The Bears marched down the field, getting down to the one-yard line, with help from a fourth down completion from Chase Daniel to Tarik Cohen, who had 143 yards receiving and 30 rushing yards in regulation. Cohen was the Bears’ star for the game, and unsurprisingly they turned to him when looking to get the game-tying touchdown with three seconds left on the clock.

However, while most would’ve expected him to be involved as a runner or receiver, the Bears dug deep into their playbook for the final play of regulation, running a reverse pass with Cohen finding Anthony Miller wide open in the end zone to send the game to overtime.