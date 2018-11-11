Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Hit The Uprights Four Times Against The Lions

Getty Image

The Bears had an excellent game against the Lions on Sunday, as Chicago took a 34-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mitchell Trubisky looked great throwing the ball with over 300 yards and three touchdowns, as the Bears torched the Lions through the air. The defense dominated the Lions front and forced a pair of Matthew Stafford interceptions. Just about everything was going according to plan for the Bears, with one notable exception.

Chicago kicker Cody Parkey came into Sunday 13-of-16 on the season on field goals and 28-of-28 on extra points, so naturally, he had to be the one with a nightmare of an afternoon. Parkey missed four kicks in total, two field goals and two extra points, but did so in the most impressive of ways, as he hit the uprights all four times. It’s truly spectacular to watch.