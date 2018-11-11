Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Hit The Uprights Four Times Against The Lions

11.11.18 37 mins ago

Getty Image

The Bears had an excellent game against the Lions on Sunday, as Chicago took a 34-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mitchell Trubisky looked great throwing the ball with over 300 yards and three touchdowns, as the Bears torched the Lions through the air. The defense dominated the Lions front and forced a pair of Matthew Stafford interceptions. Just about everything was going according to plan for the Bears, with one notable exception.

Chicago kicker Cody Parkey came into Sunday 13-of-16 on the season on field goals and 28-of-28 on extra points, so naturally, he had to be the one with a nightmare of an afternoon. Parkey missed four kicks in total, two field goals and two extra points, but did so in the most impressive of ways, as he hit the uprights all four times. It’s truly spectacular to watch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCHICAGO BEARSNFL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP