Things That Shouldn’t Be Humanly Possible: Man Runs ‘Beer Mile’ In Under 5 Minutes

What’s the fastest you’ve ever run a mile? That’s cool. James Nielsen can probably beat your time, and just for good measure he’ll stop before each quarter-mile and chug a beer.
Watch the clip below to see the former two-time Division III champion in the 5,000-meter set a new world record in the “Beer Mile” (thanks to some advanced studying of the upper-sphincter), becoming the first human to ever complete the feat in under five minutes (4:57). It will make you feel awful about yourself. The previous record of 5:09 was held by Jim Finlayson, according to BeerMile.com.
1. why would you want to even try this
2. extremely disappointed he didn’t immediately puke crossing the finish line
3. If he really wanted to rub it in he cold’ve done the math to show how many calories burned vs consumed and made us all feel like bigger pieces of shit for drinking beers while sitting down and eating pizza
Agree on #3.
Agreed as well on #3. I think watching the boston marathon while drinking beer and eating pizza is the height of me feel like a cartoon American.
I’ve seen a sub 5 minute beer mile done a few times at Montana State and once at the University of Oregon. We did it every homecoming at MSU. Not to brag but my own PR is 5:28
Can afford to go to college can’t afford a camera?
I prefer my method. Just drinking the beer. Running not required.
There was a guy I played soccer with in college at Clemson who, after coming back from National team camp, went out a partied at the bars, later running into our head coach. Needless to say our coach was a little pissed and told him to show up at the tack at 7 am. He did, in the same clothes from the night before. Our fitness test was 3 miles in 17:30. He proceeded to run 3 miles in under 17 minutes bare foot, in khakis and still hammered. It was incredible.
I have a similar story to that. I miss being 19.
That other dude using the track must feel so inadequate while this is happening.
I feel inadequate just reading this post.
Pound that beer.