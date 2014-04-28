Things That Shouldn’t Be Humanly Possible: Man Runs ‘Beer Mile’ In Under 5 Minutes

What’s the fastest you’ve ever run a mile? That’s cool. James Nielsen can probably beat your time, and just for good measure he’ll stop before each quarter-mile and chug a beer.

Watch the clip below to see the former two-time Division III champion in the 5,000-meter set a new world record in the “Beer Mile” (thanks to some advanced studying of the upper-sphincter), becoming the first human to ever complete the feat in under five minutes (4:57). It will make you feel awful about yourself. The previous record of 5:09 was held by Jim Finlayson, according to BeerMile.com.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James Nielsen via BroBible