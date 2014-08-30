‘Stop Getting Butter On The Heisman’: Your Roundup Of The Funniest GameDay Signs From Week 1

College GameDay kicked off their 2014 season with a trip to Fort Worth, Texas ahead of the much anticipated matchup between Florida State and Oklahoma State. Naturally, we were inundated with signs related to Jameis Winston’s crab mishap, most of which were poorly done. There were a handful however that made us laugh.

Here is your Week 1 roundup of the best ESPN COllege GameDay signs.

“In Oklahoma We Pay For Our Crab Legs”

“I’m a Man And You Nole It”

“Jamies Crab Shack”



“Charlie Strong Likes Sheryl Crow”

“I’m A Man! I’m 40”

“I Sprained My Ankles Making This Sign”

“Missing”

“Teach Me How To Gundy”

“Famous Jameis”

“Jamies Winston Gave Me Crabs”