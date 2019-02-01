Getty Image

There is no sporting event that provides more wagering opportunities than the Super Bowl. There are literally thousands of different bets you can make on the Super Bowl, as every sportsbook, on and offshore, releases prop sheets for the game.

In Las Vegas, New Jersey, Mississippi, and other states with legal, brick and mortar establishments, the props list is restricted to things that can be quantified by officially kept stats. Offshore books aren’t beholden to those rules so you get much wilder props, like how many times Donald Trump will tweet the over/under on the national anthem, and much more.

For the purposes of this betting guide, we’ll stick to the Vegas props, because there are more than enough to keep a degenerate like myself occupied without having to go way off board with a “Dilly Dilly” prop bet or something. All of the bets you will find below come from the prop offerings of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook (which you can see in its entirety below, courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal).

When betting on props, my best advice (so far as there is any good advice on how to bet props) is to pick a scenario and go with it. The best way to maximize your profits is to lean into the game going one way or the other, and riding that side. For example, if you think it will be a defensive struggle, you take a lot of yardage and touchdown Unders. If you think it’s a shootout, you go the opposite direction. Whatever the feel you have, ride with it. It’s the way to make money, but also incurs the risk of it all going horribly wrong. As you’ll see in my picks, I see the Pats throwing a good bit and the Rams trying to run the ball a lot. We’ll see if that works out, but the props will follow that line of thinking throughout.

A quick note, all of these props are from earlier in the week and, as such, may have shifted a bit by now. Always double check the number if you go to wager on any of these, because lines are fluid and odds can change based on action. With that out of the way let’s get into it, with my 20 favorite bets available in Las Vegas for the Rams and Patriots in Super Bowl 53.