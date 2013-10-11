The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 10/10/13: Every Dream Match A Heartache

Hey guys! This was a rollercoaster of a show, but before we get to it, we’ve got to stand in line and cover the pre-show notes.

This week on Impact: There’s good, there’s bad, and there are ugly velvet wrestling trunks we should probably just ignore.