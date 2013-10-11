The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 10/10/13: Every Dream Match A Heartache

Hey guys! This was a rollercoaster of a show, but before we get to it, we’ve got to stand in line and cover the pre-show notes.
-This time next week I will be in Austin, TX for wrestling and BFF Forever time with Brandon. We’ll be at the NWA/NJPW-affiliate shows in Houston and San Antonio to see Jushin Liger, Gedo, and marvel at the manicured eyebrows of Rob Conway. Sunday we’ll be at Anarchy Championship Wrestling in Austin. If you’re going to be at any of those things (or were on the fence about going), come, say hello, and watch me finally get to smush Evan Gelistico’s face with all of the love I have in my heart. We’ve got some fun stuff planned for the report next week, so get excited now, and then forget about it by about Tuesday, and then get excited again when it happens!
-Gif credit to the stunningly awesome Mobsy/Lobster Mobster/Jessica. Follow her and love her and shower her with praise.
-Dear friend (and guy I mention a lot) Chris Sims and his cohost Matt Wilson sat down to talk with Christopher Daniels on War Rocket Ajax last week. Listen to that here.
-Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. We love follows and comments (well, some comments) and likes and shares and tumbls like I love Joseph Park. Well, maybe not that much, but we still love them a whole bunch, so make them happen!
This week on Impact: There’s good, there’s bad, and there are ugly velvet wrestling trunks we should probably just ignore.
EC3 > RG3
Dumb & Dumber suits, Young & Park road trip AND EC3!?
Urge to actually watch Impact Wrestling RISING!!!
Fight that urge. Everything else is The Most Worst.
but what’s good is so worth it.
do it, Alex* ! JOIN THE DARK SIDE !
hey, danielle ! won’t you watch joseph park, EY, bad influence and the hebner referees talk about daniel’s new scarf, EY’s spin cycle own hall of fame induction, when’s the last time joseph park got laid, their favourite father-son wrestling pairing and joseph park saying things like “self-defecating” ?! here you go :
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
great review, as you got us used to. but I can’t believe you didn’t mention :
1. the super brainbuster from top rope, which as much that aries/hardy match didn’t have new things in it, just equalled all of it and balanced it to a memorable finish. and aries got his win from hardy from last year.
2. the dubbed up HOF video for roode, which was THE BEST HALL OF FAME INDUCTION VIDEO EVER !
3. sabin’s glasses, beard and headband !
4. sabin covering his girlfriend during her “open the butthole gate” entrance time ! and him giving her instructions to win (read : to distract her and cause her to lost quick, and save us from watching her match !)
5. bobby roode raging on angle backstage and his whole HOF performance ! (he promised himself he wouldn’t cry, but I was laughing so hard at that moment that I cried !)
I don’t want to sound rude or unsatisfied. but since you’re THE BEST writer I know of, I always wish you’d break E-V-E-R-Ything in D-E-T-A-I-L, sorta like how brandon does it, especially that IMPACT isn’t watched by a lot. just because I don’t want your review to end and it’s always the shortest ! I mean, I was WAITING~ for that road trip segment to get it’s walls broken down so hard ! EY telling his mom that he finally got his lessons, JB reminding joseph park to tighten his seat belt, and them going back after remembering that ODB had a match (which made me confused when they pretended that she just knew about it after jessie challenged her) and joseph park saying “oh, JB. this isn’t starting out too well” ?! my heart melted down into a litteral glowing pink cartoonish style heart and pounded out of my chest every second of that.
but “A friend messaged me to say that this might be better than the Claire Lynch baby shower, and yes. Yes it is. The suits? Fantastic. The giant chair, forcing Bobby Roode to swing his legs like I do when I sit in any chair because I’m little thereby making me love Roode just a little bit more? Oof, my heart.” ? did we all get the same reaction in that same moment ?! that was universally fantastic and no one can deny that. those guys are THE best ! EVER !!! I swear I can’t remember the last time I’ve laughed at anything as much as I did at that in my life !
IMPACT is the good parts of NXT and the bad parts of RAW crammed into one weekly 2-hour show. and the post-hogan era is already better !
cause her to lose* quick
The EGO hall of Fame induction was induction was one of the greatest things I’ve seen on a wrestling show all year. And Bobby Roode selling the whole thing really made it work.
So…is EC3 just Robbie E with money and less fist pumping? I’ve never really gotten my head around the whole Jersey Shore thing, but it’s just d-bags, right?
I ask that fully aware that Derrick Bateman is a lot better than Robbie E, and I’m not down on him as a wrestler coming to TNA.
Ethan Carter III is Dixie’s rich and pampered nephew. He’s going to get some major heat… until he turns on his aunt of course.
We must do everything in our power to make sure Ethan Carter III is the most popular wrestler in TNA, you guys.
that’s what I’m talking about !
we must all go and tell that to dixie on twitter or wherever ! let us be the difference ! well, and help a dear friend in ethan.
Make TNA amazing, Ethan Carter III!
Do I really have to watch all 10 hours of that video on page 2? It’s part of the review, so I guess so.
Well, with the Hogans both gone it would seem Dixie feels obligated to fill the nepotism void, even if it’s not really filled.
E-C-f’n-sideways W!
what the hell, guys ?! we NEED a daily covering (preferably by daniele) of the park and EY road trip !
the first 2 videos are up now. and I swear, this is one of the legit best things that TNA has ever done !
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
I was gonna write that I was surprised that TNA had Okada. Then I Binged Okada and TNA to see that he was used as a japenese camerman
“cheque” – Oh you…you slay me.