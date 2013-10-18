The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/17/13: I Am What I Am Not

– As I mentioned in the last column we’ll be at a bunch of different wrestling shows this weekend. Tomorrow we’ll be in Houston so we can see Liger wrestle for the second time in a year (how is that even a thing), Saturday we’ll be in….somewhere because we haven’t figured out what show we’re going to go to, and Sunday we’ll be at Anarchy Championship Wrestling in Austin. If you’re out and about at any of these shows, come over, say hello, and maybe grab one of my fancy schmancy new business cards before I pass out from Jojo Bravo swoons.
This week on Impact: Zero instances of Joseph Park, multiple instances of Magnus, and one or two instances of adorable cats. Brandon’s in block quotes, I’m outside of them, let’s do this! WHOOMP, THERE [the Impact report] IS!
Re: nutshots, I took a soccer ball to the crotch about a year ago and not only did I throw up but I couldn’t catch my breath for about 5 minutes. In theory I could see being incapacitated for a while, the problem is wrestling nutshots look UBER fake.
Magnus is still boring though.. also Jumbo looks pretty boss.
Robbie E winning anything should always be a best! (5 POINTS BRO!) Another best to whatever the hell Daniels was wearing to the ring during the 4 way, should we start calling him Admiral Ego???
he’s a ring general, and he got the medals to prove it :)
and those goggles ! oh my god, those goggles.
he didn’t wear edge’s long jacket this week, but when he does, it’s even more complete of a straight marvel super villian look.
I know it’s not a probably big thing, but am I the only one bothered by the “Save the Ta Tas” shirts like Magnus (and maybe others? I don’t know, I didn’t watch the show) was wearing in that gif? I know this isn’t some new initiative, and it’s not a specific-to-TNA promotion, but the shirts themselves (and the I <3 BOOBIES bracelets), to me, are SUPER offensive. Whoever makes them likely had the intent of finding a "humorous" way to raise breast cancer awareness, but to me, it basically says "Women are great because of boobs, and that is all". It's not "Save the women who raised you and taught you how to be a decent human being". It's not "Save the female wrestlers who bust their asses for our entertainment". It's not "Save your best friend who has helped you through some rough times". It's not even "Save your wife who you supposedly love". It's "SAVE THE TA TAS", which reads as "The women who are suffering from this terrible disease aren't important, but the boobs they're attached to, oh man, we will fight to save those!" It's dehumanizing and disgusting to me. Wearing pink is a great thing to do to support a cause. I don't see why anyone feels the need to also wear a slogan that comes straight out of a Big Johnson "Get well soon" card that was probably designed by Jerry Lawler.
I know this is a really odd complaint to make in a wrestling column, but that campaign REALLY bothers me.
“The Save the Ta-tas® Foundation and ta-tas® Brand was created by clothing designer Julia Fikse as a way to fight breast cancer using laughter and fun as a way to fight a serious disease. Her playful line of t-shirts and accessories include messages such as “save the ta-tas” and “caught you lookin at my ta-tas.””
TLDR: Founded/designed by a woman, with the intent of using tongue-in-cheek humor, so your anger is probably a tad bit misplaced.
if you are complaining about this, then you aren’t exposed to the horrible type of people that are the IMPACT wrestling audiance and would think this is creative, hilarious and effective (which it IS ! creative and effective. also kinda hilarious but not for the right reason).
Here I am doing this to myself again. Signing in merely to complain about something that annoys me. Then again this is the internet. Just stop being so goddamn offended, you are everything wrong with people in the world today. That campaign whether you like it or not is trying to achieve something positive. Your gripes about it are entirely an opinion. An opinion that you really have to stretch the imagination quite a bit to infer that in the first place. If I plopped my hard earned cash down for a shirt to support breast cancer I’d sooner buy the one that says “save the tits” over the one that goes “breast cancer is a serious epidemic facing our country today. Every person reading this shirt has a mother and should be grateful for-” then you gotta read the back to get the rest because seriously, what the hell do you want from a goddamn t-shirt? Most of the population would agree with me and buy/wear those shirts. Your shirt ideas would get 0$ buyers, helping no one. Capiche?
That being said, Magnus does sort of look ridiculous wearing that particular shirt. No one would disagree with you there. Kind of like an embarrassing uncle that shows up to your junior high music performance wearing that.
@angel
mr.hernandez. you are right. but you are rude. you could’ve lightened up a bit.
Jumbo is such a handsome cat.
Never in my entire life did I expect two Rob Conway references on a TNA report.
And Jumbo FTW
I saw him wrestle at an NWA show a few months after he was fired by WWE. He did not look happy to be there. It’s one of the few vivid memories I have of the show.
Has anyone else been watching EY and Park’s Road Trip videos?
Those are easily a BEST!
one best ?!
which reminds me. can’t we get a BFG B&W, please ?! I don’t care if it’s only “worst : everything. but BEST : those EY and park videos ! now watch those, and then discuss whatever else TNA-related things you want in the comments because we didn’t watch the PPV”
This week was just sad, sad, sad. My Impact boredom was through the roof. They are in a transitional period, with Aces & Eights ending, Hulk leaving and a fairly thorough roster shakeup, and no one really knows what the hell is going on.
Impact needs to gin up some heat, pronto, and that likely should not involve Magnus in any way.
Thank you for bringing up the Spec Spidey Mysterio!
also impact is awful, and you guys missed Ethan referring to an Aunt D….which could be a worse
As far as I’m concerned, Donst pushing LFC dot gif is the greatest moment in the history of wrestling.
Heel Bully Ray has, in my opinion, the best promos and tirades as anyone on wrestling TV today. And what does AJ respond with – basically the dickish comment of a WWE face.
THIS !
bully ray has easily been the only contender to heyman, punk and bray wyatt’s “golden mic award of the year”. the 3 members of EGO would be in the run for it along with joseph park, damien sandow and the Brhodes, too, if they didn’t get much less time than the other 4 to talk this year.
but personally, I choose bully for the thing by FAR. and it’s not punk and heyman having to deal with the lack of lesnar and more of axel and how long their fued went, or wwe forgetting about wyatt for quite some time. it’s that bully is, for me, just simply THAT great.
bully’s “I’ve put hard times on pro wrestling again” promo, his “I’m the president of aces & 8’s” post-lockdown explanation half hour promo and “I’m gonna break your neck” pre-slammiversary conversation with sting stand out to me this year. and along with all the other way underappreciated backstage segments with the aces & 8’s all year long, he takes it with the quickness if it was my choice. although the many opening segments of IMPACT where he doesn’t necessarily needs to shout but he does anyways and talks for 10 minutes what he could’ve said in 2 kinda take his performance down a bit … but still.
there’s already another IMPACT review called “CanAm” on youtube so there’s that.
but thanks for a wonderful review as usuall, guys. it’s interesting to see multiple and different views of one thing for a change. have danielle team up with you for NXT’s column when possible, please ?
now, although I admit that eric young has been always better as a friend and a tag team player, I don’t consider him to be necessarily “bad” when alone … but this week’s match isn’t the right example for it. but he had a wonderful one-on-one match with aries earlier this year.
brandon’s explanation of why magnus is in his position, along with bully’s explanation of it and danielle’s previous ones sums it up nicely. however, I’m a little lighter on him and I actually think that he’s good enough on the mic and other than the horrible texas cloverleaf, also near good enough in the ring. not “the future” or even near that ! but a “one or two times future world champion for quite some time” maybe. with a strong emphasize on “future” with a welcomed addition of the world “far” before it in that sentence.
bobby roode’s and bully ray’s promos were top quality this week. and ethan’s stuff along styles’s bounty hunting backstage segments and the X-division’s stuff were fun.
Yeah, the only downsides to this episode involved Magnus, Gunner & Hernandez. All Bully Ray’s promo at the end just made me google Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair. I didn’t pay too much attention and had to rewatch to see what they said.
Bobby Roode is right Kurt Angle was better 10 years ago. I Binged it to make sure. Also, their Bound for Glory match from two years ago was awful. About 35 Crossfaces and 36 Ankle Locks
Oh chips why have I never thought to call myself DJ Jazzy Jess?
well, this is just THE BEST SHIRT EVER : [pbs.twimg.com]
Worst: Some Kurts wander by mistake.
Am I showing my sad old goth roots if that makes me think of the Sisters Of Mercy before Leonard Cohen?
I can’t believe there was no mention here of Samoa Joe saying “I’M A BIG IF”
The very first thing I thought of when I heard that was “oh man Danielle is gonna have a field day with that one…”