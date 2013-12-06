The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 12/5/13: The Ghost Of Earl Hebner’s Dignity

Hi, friends! I hope you all head a great week of eating turkey (even if vegan Thanksgivings are way better), and the holidays aren’t stressing you out to much. Thanks for being that person who also reads the pre-show notes, and knows we took a day off. You are beautiful, no matter what they say.
– Are you into podcasts? Want to hear why Jessica Fletcher is my hero? Or maybe hear me talk to a lovely Mancunian about wrestling? Click here if you love Brandon or me or getting cryfaced over cartoon dinosaurs, and here for the Nice Day Podcast, the other Mick Foley-themed podcast I was so generously invited onto for the first time, and hopefully not the last.
– As always, like us on Facebook, email this report out as your holiday card, tweet it to Christopher Daniels so he can get even smarmier about ~internet opinions~, and however else you want to get this out there.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. Mobsy provided the gifs, and you can catch her slingin’ tweets here.
This week on Impact: Joseph Park almost makes me cry, and Ethan Carter III’s anatomy does the opposite.
What’s with the EC3 love? He is atrocious on the mic
At the risk of sounding awfully sexist, that’s girls for ya. Nothing else matters as long as the guy’s hot. Even for a cool lady like Danielle, apparently.
PS if Norv and Dewey are sticking around and being an adorable dork tag team, I may seriously start watching their segments.
PS2 I made an efed character using Norv as a picbase.
Sorry, it was Dewey.
wow. really, wow. well, I didn’t expect this and am very surprised by it, but I suppose I shouldn’t have been.
to me, EC3 is one of the best and funniest and coolest and raddest wrestlers in the mic in the world. so much that I can’t possibly understand or process your comment.
and I’m a guy btw, so O_o
on* the mic.
you never fail to embarrass me, my fingers and keyboard.
Like the women being hot doesn’t matter for a lot of dudes. Fuck off, dude.
@TH I never said that wasn’t the case. It’s unfortunate that that happens with men after the age of 17, too, don’t get me wrong. I’m extra-surprised that Danielle is doing it though because she’s never come across as that type of person (the wrestlers she does swoon over, she swoons over for legitimate reasons, usually.)
Being hot is a legitimate reason too, I guess, but you know what I meant.
Also, hi Mr. Holzermann!
@slow17motion I agree that aries, roode and magnus (who gets described as cute from any non-wrestling fan girl that I know) are hotter than EC3, if we’re talking about that now. not more muscular! but overall, hotter. (I feel awkward saying this. but not embarrased. does that make sense?)
as for his charisma and mic skills, it’s mostly because we know him even before being EC3, and know him online as friends and all. some of us met him in some indie shows and enjoyed him pretty much (his match with tim donst last week was very enjoyable!) also, the little things he does all around (snapping the finger near the mic to summon his subordinate, wiping the mic after hebner touched it, kicking imaginary dirt at his opponet after winning, ordering the referee to shoo him, the look over his shoulder in his entrance, his facial expressions, his wide vocabulary, the timing of which he quickens or slows down the pace while talking, or lowers or raises his voice and more! MORE!) added to his physique and athletism makes him everybody’s favourite.
now just if they’d bring trent barreta back with him.
I thought he was awesome on the Mike. Also whoever thought up the Carter family motto was a genius.
Danielle, does your love of EC3 have something to do with the fact that he uses the Rainmaker as a setup for the headlock driver?
if this isn’t THE COOLEST THING you’ve seen on twitter today to you (excuse it for not ACTUALLY being from today. but we didn’t have somewhere to discuss EC3 last week, so!), I don’t know what would be: [twitter.com]
loved, understood and got your “okay, I guess” paragraph. you keep this up, dani. although I hope you’d understand it if I didn’t agree with that because maybe where I live I can’t even get to see independent wrestling outside of youtube, didn’t even start watching wrestling as a whole until a bit late (even if I catch up on many things from the past as much as possible, also from youtube only, sadly) and got my bar a bit (or a bit too much) lower than yours. that, and I love all kinds of wrestling equally and can appreciate a technical masterpiece as much as a brawling showdown, a highflying spectacle or a hardcore war. so, the tables match at the beginning of the show was “VERY good” for me, and gets one of my top 25 TNA matches of the year (and not only because the rest is mostly awful, forgettable or both, as you said).
speaking of the very little that I know of the past from wrestling, that taker/big sumo guy that I never get the spelling of his name right EVER (ok, I’ll try here without looking back at it in your paragraph. yukozona. *looks back at it* DAMN! but I’m leaving it like this in this comment anyways.) feud is something I’ll never forget or get tired of watching again whenever referenced or linked to. thanks.
for sam shaw’s segment, I loved the way he stretched, moved his neck around in circles and did that move with his mouth that I don’t even know the english word to describe it. also, let’s not assume he’s killing anybody or we’re actually going to see any blood from him (other than in wrestling matches via normal wrestling ways). shouldn’t have in first place. I’m more interested in seeing his new wrestling gear and how he alters his style in the ring to match his personality (bray wyatt-style). I’d love for him to wear gloves in his matches “because he doesn’t want to touch the filthy bodies of those other humans”.
I know you didn’t skip it, probably enjoyed it and didn’t forget about ireferencing it along with other stuff in that last best. but I really wanted to read some love for that little, bloody-cute, weasel, chief of staff, spud. his bit with sting in praticular had me giggling for a full minute! and his hyperactivity around dixie and EC3 puts a wide smile on my face.
also, for how much you guys criticize bad influence of not being your cup of tea when just being real mean instead of funny, I wish you’d stop or at least, minimize how much you make fun of joe’s physique, magnus’s face and angle’s… everything. life hasn’t been good to everyone after getting old. also, you know the stupid established names’ importance in wrestling shows and you see how they’re really trying as good as they can. I know you know. I know you can accept it already. you know that not everything is directed at you. I’d appreciate that.
I thought the “reason” bad influence always wanted park out and bullied him were because “they think they are the sexiest guys on the planet and always remind us of it in every promo of theirs, and thus also hate fat people for it and not just hate fatness and want people to get motivated to change themselves, but straight out hate the fat people and wish they’re not even on the same planet as theirs” or because “their name is bad influence, and they want to influence people bad things”. but the rest of your paragraph about them is also one of the most brilliant pieces I’ve read, period.
in fact, all this week’s review was! so deep, well-written and simply brilliant. you’ve ALREADY established yourself as my favourite writer on the web ever. you don’t need to remind me every once in a while. but you do! you keep on doing it!
just adding some things I forgot (imagine that after THAAAAAAAT COMMENT I still got things to say! wow, this week’s B&W was so good it deserves it.)
I think you nailed it in your worst, brandon. still pretty sad you didn’t add that “butt-f*cking apron german suplex spot from angle” joke (yeah, I’m a horrible person for that).
also, can’t we get a B&W from the independents or from NJPW? or you know, not a B&W, but a column reporting and suggesting what I should watch of wrestling that isn’t on my TV from around the world and telling me where to find it if possible. (and if not here, on withleather, can you do it on the mandible claw, danielle?)
You’re kind of a ranter. I find myself skimming your write-ups because you just hammer the same point for about 40 sentences.
I find danielle a fantastic writer! (my favourite in the world, probably!) just not such an interesting “wrestling-TV shows recapper and reviewer”.
Another decent episode who knew Dixie had such good heel owner in her. She’s already better than all the authority figures in the WWE not named McMahon. Also Rockstar spud as her oompa- loompa is awesome – no best for him not taking Stings condescending shit?
when he asked sting “who are you?” (without even looking at him BECAUSE HE’S SO BUSY WITH HIS iPAD!) and sting answered “I’m sting. I’m sure you’ve heard of my albums.” I couldn’t stop giggling XD
Matheson loves all about TNA that I cannot stand. Joe Park, Norv, Dewey, Bromans, EC3…Christ, not the last days of WCW, more like the last of the AWA. The ghost of Jake Milliman lingers about.
I started my period after reading this b&w. Seriously tho…this was horrible just horrible. We get it ok you love ec3 and hate everybody else in the entire world who doesn’t understand your ovaries. I always check this website and I enjoy wrestling(yes tna is wrestling) so I can’t help to read all of the B&W. Every time I read impact I get slammed for liking said impact, lectured for being a disgusting man pig, and finish reading feeling unsatisfied after a bunch of “you know cause wrestling” comments. It seems like you do the column to just complain and push your over dramatic feminist bs. not only that you freaking skip all the good parts. Seriously this is first I ever commented your really that horrible. That being said I will still continue to read impact B&Ws, yes I know I’m sad. It’d be nice to enjoy for once instead of hate reading it. Oh yes it feels so good to finally get that out so….freaking….good. P.S your horrible
[cmi.memecdn.com]
everyone got different opinions, but that doesn’t mean you should be mean if you disagree with someone.
I’m with you, actually! gotta be honest here for a second, I enjoy TNA so, so much. many things people don’t stand I actually LOVE. IMPACT has been my favourite wrestling show for 2 years now (although some weeks, NXT was better. only when IMPACT doesn’t try. but when they do, I don’t care what anyone says, I enjoy it!)
I wasn’t trying to be mean even tho I know it came off that way. I usually don’t say anything i just couldn’t not say anything anymore. Now I’ll go back to not saying anything until my anger reaches the boiling point again.
I enjoyed the last two impacts I loved Heel Thanksgiving last week with Velvet getting sent back was the best and I was expecting to hate the Aces & Eights funeral but TNA is doing a good job of remembering history and I appreciate that. They need a few more women wrestlers and they need to realize that Magnus has been the future for 5-6 but he’s missing “it”. It’s been pretty obvious that Magnus will be champ to face returning AJ Styles but I was really hoping for a last minute decision to go with Bobby Roode
totally agreed with everything. IMPACT has went from “almost unwatchable” back in the A&8’s era (although I loved their little backstage segments), to “watchable but hard to endure kinda” after pritchard got fired from the creative (around the time of destination X), to “getting pretty good!” after BFG slowly (and hogan and bischoff are out now. coincidence?!) and the last two-three weeks have been some of my favourite shows of the year.
is magnus now in his rockie mavia state, and could morph into the corporation champ if he turns and joins dixie and her group? (EC3, spud, …..I don’t know, the bro-mans?! roode? E.G.O. as a whole? possibly sabin?!)
Personally, I don’t mind TNA doing “Winter of AJ”. I thought “Summer of Punk” was so rushed that i wanna see it done differently.
actually, I always thought the “this company is COPYING the other one!” argument was stupid.
almost nothing in wrestling is original anymore. so, why not repeat old stories as long as you can improve on them (styles tour around the world is something wwe couldn’t afford to do. that’s new and never done before!) and as long as all you can use it to push a large number of talent all together (AJ is the top face with it, EC3 and spud get some heat from hanging around dixie, joe or whoever opposes dixie becomes an anti-authority hero, guys like bully & anderson or roode & angle get to shine through top feuds that main event rather than be in the mid-card because of the world champion, other guys like hardy and magnus get this opportunity to wrestle for the world title, etc)
The Aces and 8s funeral was WAY better than it had any right to be. When Samoa took back the beer he was going to put in the casket I lost it.
“(even if vegan Thanksgivings are way better)”
This is why people hate vegans, Danielle. Being smarmy about the stuff people choose to put in their face isn’t a good look.
It’s funny, because my wife was so happy not to spend Thanksgiving with her family because of how bad vegan Thanksgivings are.
Because of that Arrested Development reference, all I can think of now is The Bromans going all GOB on poor Norv and Dewey.
Because of that AD reference, I love you, Danielle.
To try and counterbalance the fact that it seems to be Internet Arsehole Day, I’ll just say that I find these write-ups interesting and entertaining and thoroughly look forward to reading them every week.
Why is Lady Tappa wearing a “This Guy” shirt?