The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 12/5/13: The Ghost Of Earl Hebner’s Dignity

Thanks for being that person who also reads the pre-show notes, and knows we took a day off.

This week on Impact: Joseph Park almost makes me cry, and Ethan Carter III’s anatomy does the opposite.