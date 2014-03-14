The Best And Worst of Impact Wrestling 3/13/14: No, I Mean The One In The Old West

Hey, friends. Are you as glum and down and out about Lockdown as I am? Has your EC3 wallpaper become a grim Maggie Simpson “DO IT FOR HER” inspiration when watching Impact? Am I slightly overreacting? I dunno, let’s find out! (but probably yes)

This week on Impact: A nation in mourning, some weird subliminal product placement, and a kitty!