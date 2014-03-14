The Best And Worst of Impact Wrestling 3/13/14: No, I Mean The One In The Old West

Hey, friends. Are you as glum and down and out about Lockdown as I am? Has your EC3 wallpaper become a grim Maggie Simpson “DO IT FOR HER” inspiration when watching Impact? Am I slightly overreacting? I dunno, let’s find out! (but probably yes)
This week on Impact: A nation in mourning, some weird subliminal product placement, and a kitty!
my favorite part of the episode was Hardy’s velvet pants.
I really detested the crowd during the whole Rockstar Spud/ Dixie Carter segment. Seriously Floridians I know nobody taught you how to act like a human and I know that none of your family ever loved you hence why you’re from Florida and all but please show some decorum to the Spud please? Just show some peace and quiet towards the good guys, OK?
I’m sorry but Angelina Love might be the least appealing (non-gargantuan) woman in all of pro wrestling. When she first came out all I could focus on was how sickly she looked, then Velvet came out lookin like the human form of deliciousness and it made it even more obvious.
And I agree about MVP. If Triple H came out and made the exact same speech word for word about “if people got a problem come to this ring and take it up with me, then I’ll beat you down”, it’d be seen as a tyrannical owner abusing power, but TNA tries to make MVP into the “cool boss”
I still can’t get over just how much everyone in that angle (Velvet Sky, Angelina Love and Madison Rayne) picked their names out of the same bowl as Porn Valley. And are written with ABOUT the same amount of agency.
I loving the hell out of Willow. The whole thing is so incredibly ludicrous. My whole thing is that if you’re going to go with a really ridiculous crazy gimmick, you can’t go halfway, you need to go full on 100% balls to the wall right past ludicrous speed and go to plaid, and hooooo boy did Jeff Hardy go to plaid.
Rockstar Spud was pure gold during the memorial. Holy amazeballs he plays a wonderful character.
Spud’s a perfect example of what you’re talking about. He’s committing 1000% to that character. It’s pretty terrific.
That third WIllow comic is wonderful. Thanks for sharing that.
That Willow match got superboring once they turned the freaky filters off. They should’ve contested the whole thing under Creep-O’-Vision.
So is Willow Jeff Hardy’s concept album? What the shit is he even doing
I see HE’S A KITTY (hee!), and I just imagine Danielle, up in the Frozen North with tiny hearts in her eyes because KITTIES and WRESTLING.
I know I listen to these guys way too much when I see that paragraph about question marks and inflections and I’m TOTALLY hearing it in Danielle’s voice.
*Ben Wyatt’s negative campaign commercial voice* BOBBY LASHLEY’S NEVER HAD A PRIME IN HIS LIFE!
(sigh) what are you doing TNA? The Joseph Park/ Abyss with Magnus makes no damn sense at all. They have no history and there wasn’t even a plausible explanation for the alliance. YOU HAVE A YOUTUBE CHANNEL USE IT TO ADVANCE A STORY OR ALLIANCE YOU HAVENT EXPLAINED ON THE AIR!!! Personally I would like to see traces of Joseph Park occasionally popping up in the Abyss persona (or is that too much to ask?)
The Wolves need to watch the Sanada/KittyCat tag team as to how make high fying ,flippy offense that makes sense and actually looks good in the ring. Magnus,Spud, EC3 …they are my only joy right now. Those guys along with the Bromans and their DJ are the only ones doing a character that is more than” I am a tough guy and I will end you.” Entertain me ..PLEASE!!
Angelina Love / Velvet Sky…..so awkward to look at and listen too.
King of the Night?? Really??
The Willow Comics are awesome and need to be a weekly thing
Thanks Danielle!!
Popeyes fried chicken jokes about a black guy? What kind of bigot shit is that? Lost my last inkling of interest in the authors posts.
I’m a bit miffed that while on the impactwrestling.com roster page we get a picture of Awesome Bearded Sanada, on TV we have to watch Clean Shaven Sanada. I don’t know how long he sticks around, but someone needs to steal all his razors immediately.
damn right he looks so much more mature and smart and cool with the beard! (his jacket and it’s pads rock so hard, too!)
and its* pads
…But everybody loves Samoa Joe!
Those comics are fucking great. I want them every week.
great comparrision between having a new boss that’d change everything and what’s happening with TNA lately. describes it so accuratly.
MVP is exactly, exactly like what john cena would be if he was actually black, 40-something years old and the GM of TNA.
(but I don’t find him saying that he’d take the responsibility of deciplining who’s going out of line too much himself as a “bad” thing. nor him inturrupting a kayfabe unscheduled segment that caused the audiance to chant a bunch of bullshit (no matter how much we liked that beautiful segment) to announce a couple of important stuff as a GM should instead of wasting our time as something “bad”. also, bobby lashly answering EC3’s open challenge isn’t a “bad” thing nor unprovoked.)
pretty much agreed with the rest. but I’m really liking all the little details in the visuals TNA has been adding lately. especially the customs.