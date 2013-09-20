The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 9/19/13: Dixie’s Gonna Have Her Day

-This week over at The Mandible Claw, Robert Newsome and I got to talk to Marion Fontaine for Olde Wrestling, and the Estonian Thunderfrog for Wrestling Is and also my heart. I love these guys. You should too.
This week on Impact: Friendship rules, Gunner drools.
so, since you and me agree that magnus isn’t there yet but since TNA wants him to reach there then we should accept it and maybe offer an advice .. what would we want him to do to reach “there” ? a catchphrase ? a taunt ? a new theme song ? more technical style of wrestling or something ? or maybe some kind of a special partner ?
He should get knocked out and instead his brother (who’s a solicitor and himself) comes in and boom!
I’ve been watching TNA since its weekly PPV beginnings and after all these years of loyalty I was finally ready to give up. Things had gotten THAT bad and EGO were the one sparkling diamond in the ever-growing sea of shite pouring straight out from Hogan and Bishoff to our TV sets (there’s a nice wee mental image for you). One more terrible episode and I was out, bye bye, see ya, I wonder where Sharkboy is these days?
Then AJ and Dixie had the most honest ‘worked shoot’ I’ve seen in TNA since that time Roddy Piper and Vince Russo went to verbal war in the six-sided ring. AJ’s never been better on the mic. Dixie finally became a personality. Now, for the first time in years, I’m excited to see what happens next week. Add in the fact that they finally got rid of Brooke and the useless Hogan and Sting are seemingly following her out the door and we could maybe, just maybe, be seeing the company taking a turn for the better.
Please, please, please don’t screw this up, TNA!
The Highlight of this show for me was ODB, Joseph Park and and Eric Young. Followed closely by the AJ Styles/Dixie promo. Seriously I think I’d like to see EY make a run in the main title scene, why isn’t this more obvious to them? Their two funniest people (ODB&EY) are also their most over, and also close to being two of their most talented. EY as the WHC? I’d pay to see that.
the only reason he didn’t take the option C spot instead of sabin this year, is because he travels a lot and got other projects outside of wrestling. otherwise, he got it all ! charisma, mic skills, in ring talent, a BEARD … AND friendship !
I ve decided to name the team of Park and EY ‘Maritime Law’.
how about “fishing for justice” ?
– did you purposefully wait a whole week to talk about the ACH-shirt guy and the semen-AJ-shirt guy ? or did you just notice them ?
– sabin is back to how he was in 2007 but only better now, and I absoloutly love it so much, too.
– the “WHY DON’T YOU LOVE JOSEPH PARK, YOU HEARTLESS DEVILS ?!” bit was much needed for youtube arguments in the future. I appreciate it :)
– I mean, bully CAN only do normal heel things like bad influence and bobby roode, right ? he did it with devon (when they were heels) for years ! he did everything that ric flair wrote in the original heels handbook. slow talking and repeating so that “not very smat people like each and every one of you in ___ tonight” can understand, cheating and using (fake) weapons, acting disgusting (remember his spit ?), acting vicious and angry, shouting again and again, using people, etc.
but he CHOOSES to do the “extra” bad things that no one should do (but most people in real life (even those that don’t watch wrestling) do, sadly). and it works, but it’s wrong, and it’s not his fault that people (and wrestling fans) are bad human beings, but he’s still a part of the continuing problem. and “you can do nothing about it” (as he says) other than reminding people that it’s wrong, but you shouldn’t stop only because it’s not that effective.
– you’re spot on in the last two paragraphs ! I hate how people always say “this is just a ripoff of that” and “they just copied the other company”. in this way, people put a wall in front of their heads that prevents them from seeing any little kind of beauty in anything that is related to the subject. they actively prevent themselves from having fun. they did it with the aces & 8’s when they just assumed that they’re an NWO ripoff, and they missed on things like bully calling bischoff by “bish” or knux by “knuxy” and them replying back to him as “prez”. and now, they’ll miss on AJ making dixie “get on her knees and beg him .. and then, pay for it (litterally)”.
and where the hell did dixie come up with that ?! her slow turn from “I’m sorry …” to “I’m sorry because I didn’t fire you long time ago” was predictable like the sun in the sky, but I found myself glued to the screen and listening and nodding my head to every word she said ! I want to see her cutting the sound, lights and the whole show off EVERY WEEK !!!
The fact you won’t spell out the C-word (not that this is an invitation, though it’s likely on its way) proves that there’s a distinction here. Also, how many dudes do you hear called bitches, versus women? And maybe this would be less of an argument if not for, you know, women on dog leashes and what have you.
(in before “whatever white knight/smark/whatever the rejoinder for dipshit MRAs is now)
What does “acting like a bitch” imply except the sort of pathetic weakness nominally attached to women? Men predominantly only get called bitches if they’re doing something weak, unfairly historically associated with femininity.
“Quit acting like a woman, women are weak.”
All I know is Sabin probably wouldn’t be so much of a prick if he had his goddamn girl scout cookies.
Prick is a gender-based insult. Don’t be such a homo. Wait, that doesn’t seem right either.
people like you are the reason why they keep writing these things. won’t you learn ?
“Sting, where did you get that hand grenade?”
I don’t know…
Guys, you should probably stop replying to Thanksgiving Chimp. He’s someone trolling with a fake hotmail e-mail, which is why he never responds to people who reply to him. Either that, or he’s the kind of person you’d never want to talk to in real life.
Either way, just scrolling past and letting him be awful is your best option.
Ha, Sugarbaker sass, took me a few minutes to get that one, but yes I was a male who was exposed to Designing Women as a child. And I had a crush on Jean Smart.
Taz quote of the night: ‘I said poopface.’
He s back!
If Danielle doesn’t make “Smarmy dickbag heels forever!” her new catchphrase, I’ll be very sad. She should sign off every podcast like the Rock: “Smarmy dickbag heeeeeee-lalalalas….for….ever!”
The “Broes before hoes” thing is completely reprehensible because it’s not just a throwaway line. It got the crowd calling Tess a “ho” as TNA knew, or should have known, that it would. Don’t make me feel bad for Tessmacher, TNA and TNA fans. Don’t you f*cking dare.
bully ray repeated it a couple of times to assure that.
but it’s not TNA’s fault necessarily …
The Flying Nimbus is NOT a giant sperm, Danielle! GOSH!!!