The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling: Heathcliff, It's Me, Jeff Hardy

This week on Impact: Two title matches, a break up, and a dude who has done a million drugs and now lives in the rafters and talks like a Kate Bush song.
For once, we’re in agreement, Danielle. Willow is my jam. Jeff Hardy cackling and spouting complete nonsense is so utterly ridiculous that it’s somehow highly entertaining. I want to see just how far he can push the ludicrous barrier.
seconded.
Willow is like the last day of school before Summer vacation. No substance, nothing worthwhile comes of it, you’ve learned everything you need to learn for the year, and honestly nobody should even be there besides the fact that they technically have to be. In short: everyone involved is on “F-it” mode and knows nothing matters anymore and that makes it a lot more fun than it has any right to be.
do we +1 stuff around here?! because this deserves the biggest +1!
I hope Willow isn’t even the final form of Jeff Hardy. I want to see Jeff Hardy Level 3, where he’s covered in spikes and he floats around the ring talking backwards with his eyes rolled into the back of his head and his finisher is that he puts his hand on your forehead and it makes your brain melt.
Super Saiyan 3 Jeff Hardy? I’m down. Let’s do this!
another +1 deserving comment on this thread. I love you, guys!
I feel no actual need to watch TNA anymore as these recaps are infinatly more entertaining than TNA could ever apire to be. Is Willow the result of Jeff droping a metric ton of acid as soon as he was left unsupervised, and the bookers trying to cover for it, I wonder
Actually, Willow is a gimmick he did waaaaaaaaaaaaaay back in the day in OMEGA. The likelihood of him dropping a whole bunch of acid back then leading to the formation of the gimmick is definitely very plausible.
I agree. I realistically SHOULD be watching Impact, but it’s much more fun to read Danielle’s recaps instead.
PURRRORESU
Danielle’s ideas on how to use Willow are far more fun than what TNA will give us. He should be Tourette’s syndrome Goldust turned up to 11.
I’d give TNA my right testicle if they hire the Boogie Man and team him with Willow.
What’s the point?! You are going to love when you see that the payoff to the Mike Knox storyline is him reuniting with his estranged half brother Kizarny. The heartfelt, emotionally complex pig latin promos will echo throughout the ages.
I’m not gonna lie, I would mark out.
exactly. knux’s video package was personally my favourite part of the show and I couldn’t stop laughing at the sight of him carrying a sack of whatever that was inside it and walking in the woods, then driving a car and telling his carnival managing family’s story while acting so sad. it also reminded me of the time AJ styles first appeared with a beard and looked like the saddest human possible and I couldn’t stop laughing, so, that’s a huge another plus for me!
I secretly can’t wait for Danielle to do this Willow thing every week. Like, forever. And I gotta find that guys cartoons again.
“I have watched far enough into the show to say, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the theme of this show most definitely is “oh my god what is even the point of this.””
yeah, pretty spot on.
also, “White gear is an underappreciated art.”
YEAH! spot on! as spot on as our hopes of trent/greg being signed by any big wrestling promotion in the world and winning everything as he deserves is.
and EC3/magnus’s slow building feud is more than enough for me to not be totally sad about the slow building roode/magnus feud not seeming anyway in plans anymore.
Angelina Love makes me physically ill.
Yeah she is hard to look at
not from the chest-up she isn’t.
whhhhhillow.