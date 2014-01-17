The Best And Worst Of TNA Impact Wrestling Presents Genesis 1/16/14: Selling England’s Own Magnus By The Pound

01.17.14 5 years ago 28 Comments
muscles muscles muscles muscles

Hello, wrestlefriends! Today is the genesis of the beginning of the first part of TNA Genesis! Are you ready for this? DO DODO DOO DOO DODO DODODOO DO DODO DOO DOO DODO DODODOO. But first, some pre-show notes:

– This week Brandon and I made our triumphant return to the world of casting pods at The Mandible Claw. Whose got two thumbs, hates pile drivers, and instantly cries over Mr. Dressup? Podcast spoiler alert: This gal.

– Jessica/Lobster Mobster/Married to the Mobsy has been writing about UFC, and while I don’t understand it, I love and support her, and you should too! Read her stuff here, and follow her on Twitter here.

– Like, comment, share, repost, link, tumbl, and tweet this Best and Worst. If you do, you get that sweet satisfaction of bragging about your literacy AND proficiency at social media at the same time.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. Awww, friends! Twitter friends!

This week on Impact Wrestling: It’s a pay per view, but it’s on TV, and you don’t have to pay a thing! The future is now, and also the immediate future because it continues next week!

TAGSAUSTIN ARIESbad influenceBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTBULLY RAYCHRIS SABINCHRISTOPHER DANIELSDIXIE CARTEREC3ERIC YOUNGETHAN CARTER IIIGAIL KIMGREG MARASCIULOGUNNERIMPACT WRESTLINGJESSIE GODDERZJOSEPH PARKKAZARIANken andersonKURT ANGLELEI'D TAPAmadison rayneMAGNUSMIKE TENAYPRO WRESTLINGProfessional WrestlingROBBIE EROCKSTAR SPUDSAMOA JOEsamuel shawSTINGTAZZThe Best and Worst of TNA ImpactTNA IMPACTTNA PRO WRESTLINGTRENT BARRETAVELVET SKY

