The Best And Worst Of TNA Impact Wrestling Presents Genesis 1/16/14: Selling England’s Own Magnus By The Pound

Hello, wrestlefriends! Today is the genesis of the beginning of the first part of TNA Genesis! Are you ready for this? DO DODO DOO DOO DODO DODODOO DO DODO DOO DOO DODO DODODOO.
This week on Impact Wrestling: It’s a pay per view, but it’s on TV, and you don’t have to pay a thing! The future is now, and also the immediate future because it continues next week!
I was like Ah! You listen to Genesis and then I realised that it was because yesterday was Genesis. ‘”Paper late!” cried a voice in the crowd. Old man dies! The note he left was signed Old Father Thames – it seems he’s drowned; Selling England By The Pound.’ ([www.youtube.com])
Sting should put makeup on his bald spot.
I love you because you thought of this same thing.
The dude in the Wyatt Family, Luke Something or Other, should have to comply to this as well.
So Sting’s good because . . . nostalgia?
Also next week you should name it after this Genesis song. [www.youtube.com]. Still I liked this one better then RAW mainly because you didn’t compare anything to a goddamn catastrophe then do wanking gestures to the place where it’s from because Fuck You Rhode Island.
Wowzers, thanks for the support, Diamante Danielle!
I have not been watching TNA due to my late work schedule these past few weeks (And I have a forgetful DVR), but I need to catsup with the ongoing saga of Team Dixieland, don’t I?
The album referenced in the title is perhaps my favorite of all-time. Well done on the reference.
Shit you dig Genesis as well. What do you think about CAS? I think it’s under-rated Wilson should’ve been there longer.
That’s the only album of their I’ve never heard, actually.
I resisted Calling All Stations for the longest time, but it’s actually a very solid album with a couple excellent videos as well.
FUN (?) FACT: I have seen at least one show on every Genesis and Phil Collins US tour since 1986.
If Robocop saves Velvet from the cage all will be forgiven
Velvet Sky is so pretty.
When Velvet Sky is revealed to be in on it by betraying Aries next week, who will actually be the heel in this situation?
nice! was thinking the same.
but… admittedly, I was just searching for ways for sabin to win mainly because: 1. I really hate how much the X-division title has been meaninglessly changing hands, and would like someone young (are manik and kenny king still alive?) to be the one to take the rub from beating sabin and defeating his ways of cheating (which will be straight clear then with velvet turning, if that happens). 2. because I just want aries back in the world title picture. and joe, too. and storm. storm is getting the briefcase, I really really hope, and joe is kinda starting to win matches for team TNA over team dixie. aries should break free from the X-divison and be magnus’s third opponet for the belt after AJ and sting, until kurt angle heals from the surgery he’s going to go through later before facing magnus afterwards probably.
imagine aries vs magnus in the UK! I imagine the feud starting with aries being mocked by the bro-mans, facing zema ion maybe, facing both parts of bad influence, maybe teaming with the wolves to beat the bro-mans, then maybe losing to EC3 when magnus screwes him so that he can finally challenge magnus for the belt.
The depressing thing is that it would have been so easy for the Aries/Sabin/Sky segment to not be sexist. If Aries had said Velvet Sky shouldn’t have put up with Sabin’s nonsense because she is a bad-ass wrestler, a 2-time Knockouts Champion and a 1-time Knockouts Tag-Team Champion, in her own right, then it would have been fine. But nope, it’s because she’s hot and can get any other man. I have no problem with Sabin continuing to be a massive dick to her, because he’s the heel and he’s doing a great job at being hateable, but Aries is just as bad really.
Yes, Velvet is attractive, but as soon as she stopped actively being a part of the Knockouts Division, TNA seemed to forget she ever was a Wrestler and just turned her into a poor man’s Miss Elizabeth, which is disappointing.
That and the whole Cage thing, which is demeaning, everyone jokes about ‘BLANK on a pole’ matches, but a Velvet Sky on a pole match would almost be preferable to this.
That’s the thing with TNA, it’s so close to being good, but it just constantly makes the wrong decision.
agreed.
although, like I said in another comment above, I’m thinking maybe they’re going with velvet actually being in on it with sabin and wanting to break free from the cage somehow and turn and help sabin beat aries. that could be one way to try and redeem this bullsh*t later and maybe also set up some possible good stuff for the future…
“That’s the thing with TNA, it’s so close to being good, but it just constantly makes the wrong decision.”
yes, sadly…
Also, no thoughts on the Bully Ray/Anderson match?
It was way too short, but I enjoyed it.
But what was written on Anderson’s ass? DTOM? What the heck is that?
I too enjoyed it!
the first part was HILARIOUSLY FAKE IN EVERY MOVE! I was just laughing at the ridiculousness. at one point, bully wraps his fist with the chain, and then ELBOW DROPS ANDERSON because why did he wrap his fist with a chain in the first place?! LMAO!
but the second half was brutal and smart. using the guardrail, tables, chairs and the tease of the flaming table were all well done, and I loved that bully won because of how much he played with anderson’s head in all these past weeks (because he won’t really harm anderson’s wife and his unborn twins, like danielle mentions, but he’s just messing with anderson psychologically) and that he made anderson snap and waste his chance at pinning him so that he can piledrive him for the win.
I’m pretty sure he’s going for “Don’t Tread On Me”… because he’s a real american?
How sad is it that the heel Real Americans are more likeable than the face Mister Anderson?
you are the best, danielle. never change. and never, ever give up on this.
Has anyone else pointed out the irony in the fact that Aries is running to play captain save-a-ho in his feud and preach about how to treat a woman, when a few months ago he (unscripted) aggressively shoved his crotch in Christy Hemme’s face and degraded her for getting his name wrong?
he was a heel then, and thought it was a good heel move. (it wasn’t a good human move, and it came back to bait him in the ass for months as he got depushed because of it. but they also all apologized and made up backstage and I think we also should move on from that incident if the people involved in it moved on from it themselves)
also, like danielle pointed out, TNA’s faces do things only when it benefits them. aries did this because he doesn’t want velvet to interfere in his matches, and not because he cares about her… and yeah, he is a d*ck.
btw, Bully had “MAE” written on his wrist tape. very subtle yet very classy. total respect for the man.
you got a point.
but it honestly is more about the story and how poorly TNA is booking velvet sky and most of their women to be, instead of booking them to stand up for themselves. but yeah, the cage part isn’t so insulting after all. it’s a pretty old school thing.
although I would’ve just loved for the match itself to have been a normal cage match between sabin and aries (if it wasn’t for them having that same type of match on a recent one night only PPV…) since we’re on the road to lockdown and TNA is promoting the PPV with these cage matches on IMPACT.
How about Robocop busting Sting out of a cage? [www.youtube.com]
And speaking of Sting, what about the time he took on Flair at Clash of Champions and they not only put JJ Dillion in a cage, but they hoisted the damn thing up 20 feet in the air?[www.youtube.com]
Because details matter.
Look, you can have Jerry Lawler eating fried chicken to push Popeye’s new poppers, or whatever, but when you have a black guy do it ([www.youtube.com]) it’s offensive.
You can have a bunch of masked bikers invade and attack everyone in the ring (Aces & Eights) and it’s fine, but if you make them Muslim ([pwtorch.com]) it’s offensive. Because you start treading on real life tragedy and turning it into an angle.
The fact that Velvet is a woman in an abusive relationship–and not Heyman or Jimmy Hart–matters. Women are objectified and abused and put in (metaphorical, if not literal) cages in real life. It’s a big problem. And to make it an angle is offensive and does damage to the culture.
Women get about six minutes a week on TNA, and to spend that time treating them like garbage is irresponsible. (Not to mention, it’s bad TV. I am a big fan of women’s wrestling, and I’d much rather see a match than crap like this.)