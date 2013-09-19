The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/18/13: The One Where Tyler Breeze Tags Out

Pre-show notes:

– Likes, comments and shares are appreciated. Spreading the love of NXT is important. Your finger making a slight motion over the “like” button helps it (and the people who write about it) out tremendously.

– Here’s a link to this week’s show. I encourage you to watch it before reading the column, because you should ALWAYS watch NXT.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– The Bo Dallas hotline can be reached at 1-900-909-9900. Kids, get your parents’ permission before calling.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 18, 2013.