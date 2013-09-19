The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/18/13: The One Where Tyler Breeze Tags Out

Pre-show notes:
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 18, 2013.
heyyyy look at that!
If English and Sandow don’t form the English Scholars at some point in the future, I will be very very disappointed. I can just see their entrance. “SILENCE!”….”SPOTLIGHT!!”….Then English sings them to the ring, takes a bow, and Sandow says “you’re welcome”. They’re made to go together
I want both of them to duet and sing Randy Orton’s modified theme with complete lyrics start to end of song. [www.youtube.com]
English Scolars would be the greatest thing in the history of ever.
I see people crying…I see ratings dying…There is no denying…Insomnia defying.
Randy has voices inside his head, just watching him puts me to bed, it puts me to sleep.
Once Woods gets his doctorate, pair him with Sandow and English to get the English Scholars trio. It could be good.
@ Thatsamare “it COULD be good.” … it COULD ?!?!?!
So basically, the main event was Good guy TNA versus heels from ’93 WWF, i.e. Devil Worshippers, a male model and a South African hunter?
Is it just me or was Hawkins doing an AJ Styles tribute act?
Haha, that s totally who I thought he was for a second as he was first coming out.
from the gloves, jacket, pendant/necklace, to the taunt/pose and all the way to that kick. and I love it !
infact, I’ve always loved hawkins since I’ve first saw him and will love him forever! and I’ve missed not seeing him, popped for his backstage appearance on RAW and loved this match with him in NXT (and not just because of sami zayn !).
He totally was and it worked. That was the first time I was impressed with Hawkins. Then again, that was probably the first time he was allowed to look good.
Next week:
[i43.tinypic.com]
Aiden English AKA Von Kaiser from Punchout looked good. Hopefully will be great.
Sami looked good as always, and carried that match like luggage. But man…..Poor Curt Hawkins…..I’ve said this a million times, they need to reunite the Edgeheads. Stop burying Hawkins and Ryder, and just let them into the tag team division again.
The only good part about that main event was Tyler Breeze. I can’t even begin to tell you the amount of frustrastion I had watching that.
And Triple H next week…..oh man, no spoiler alert, but It’s like that K-Ci and JoJo song:: You bring me up, You bring me down.
Why on earth would you want to let Zack Ryder into anywhere?
but I loved everyone in that tag team main event :(
well, except for corey graves …
ok, even corey graves at some moments !
Oh, the Von Kaiser comparison is spot on. If he starts doing the delay uppercut, I will mark out so hard.
Ryder and Hawkins teaming up with Amore and Mini-Tess to form a Jersey faction would be pretty neat. See what they can do together.
I’m super pumped for Aiden English being an important part of NXT now. I’ve been hoping and rooting for him just to be on FCW/NXT ever since he described himself as wrestling Liz Lemon, and to see it happening on that kind of scale is magic.
I don’t think the NXT good guy population is *that* bad, but Graves is just one big anchor. One really friggin huge repulsive anchor. Okay, maybe it is that bad dammit where are ohno and crowe and kalisto help
It’s not that they’re bad, they all just seem to have really shitty movesets and finishers. . . .
Except for Neville. That dude desperately needs a manager and a makeover.
Aiden English will get counted out after Sami Zayn challenges him to sing the entire score to HMS Pinafore.
And he himself hath said it, and it’s greatly to his credit, that he is an English Man. . .
yeah cause there aren’t enough things sami zayn is good at.
Of course he’ll get counted out. If you’re going to sing “I am the Captain of the Pinafore” you’re going to have to sing it well. And that’ll eat up an episode of NXT.
Aiden English has Damien Sandow’s FCW gimmick that I wish he’d kept when he got to The Show.
Wasn’t Sandow originally a militant of some sort?
Good lord, Chris Benoit has been seen more on WWE tv in the last year than Curtis Hawkins.
HHH on NXT: that’s a burying.
For what it’s worth, judging by the spoilers, it’s not a big deal.
Curt Hawkins is the living embodiment of how much of a joke being a Tag Team Champion was from 2003 (when the Bashams won the fucking things Los Guerreros) until Daniel Bryan willed them into semi-relevance.
Ten years later.
Hey now, Rated RKO was pretty fucking awesome.
Honestly, I’d rather the tag titles be on a real tag team than a thrown together team of singles superstars.
I feel like giving CJ Parker a little credit (not a wholesale defense), he does everything in character at least. Hell, he even wrestles in character. Sure, the character is far from the best, but at least he gets into it.
I guess, but the only thing he’s really doing to stay in character is taunts. He just does that head shake and the hand gestures over and over.
CJ Parker would work for me if he was the heel — there is nothing worse than the someone who uses counter culture to justify being a lazy goofball.
I like the cut of your jib, Mr Grift
I LOVED~ his dance ! I really, really loved his dance !
CJ makes NO SENSE to me. what, do they teach you how to elbow dudes on the apron off the hot tag in the moonchild commune? that does not seem peaceful at all.
I agree. You got to admire a guy who stays in character the whole time. But man, his finisher is a steaming pile of shit.
Given what happened on Raw, HHH is probably going to name a new GM of NXT and talk about BUSINESS over and over again.
He’ll try to strip Bo of the NXT title, but will be stopped when the debuting Los Matadores step in and lay waste to HHH. It will be revealed that Los Matadores are from the country of BOlivia!
♫♪BOn’t BOp BOlieving! YEAH-YEAAAHHHH!!!♪♫
@alex* I miss the YEAH-YEAAAHHHHH~ :(
Wait, Aiden English was supposed to be a heel? I thought the man was fabulous.
I thought everyone was clapping and cheering him ! he was my second favourite part of the show, actually ! (bo dallas is by far the best) (and tyler breeze was awesome, too, ofcourse. same for sami zayn.)
Yeah I thought they were cheering for him when it came time for the encore. I ve wanted someone with a singing gimmick for so long, wrestling crowds love to chant things, they ll love a good sing a long even more.
English as a heel seems like a Raw writer’s idea. A talented wrestler with the voice of an angel (and chest hair!!!) is going to sing while he walks to the ring and do an encore after he wins? That’s pretty amazeballs if you ask me
it totally is ! he’s NOT going to be booed. it’s impossible !! his freakin’ voice makes you cheer automatically ~!
If there was a week I didn’t mind the Divas not being on, it was this week… then again, if they had been on, other than Sasha’s horrible acting, they would have totally upped the quality of this show.
And Brandon, did you see the latest leaked promos? Some super sweet stuff on there, including Paige as Bayley.
link, please ?
Behold the greatest show on Earth! See: [www.putlocker.com]
– Bailey’s biggest fan
– The tryout for Tyler’s Breeze’s talk show (with the most amazing name ever)
– Mason Ryan in “A Series Of Unfortunate Events”
– the continued attempts to make money out of Glacier-lite
– and (A)more!
Random thought. Would anyone be down for Renee Young and Sami Zayn being an onscreen couple? I know Sami is fine on his own, but still, I think they would be great together.
What do you guys think?
I would squeal at such a high frequency for such a long time that there’d be dog suicides everywhere within a 10 block radius of my apartment.
Yeah I would literally lose my shit. It would be an awful mess. They are easily the two most charming and lovable people on WWE television right now.
as a rational human being I am against anybody being an onscreen couple with Renee. For obvious reasons (love) and because she’s good at her job, she shouldn’t be somebody’s girlfriend.
Yeah they are both so awesome individually, that pairing them doesn’t seem like a way they should ever go. That being said, they would be so adorable together, and I would love them to be a couple and get married and when they open their wedding gifts, Randy Orton comes out of a giant present and attacks Sami for SUPER MOLTEN LAVA HEAT!
I don’t think they need to be a couple but I’m totally down for a torrid “Jim & Pam Pre-Season 3” type of deal where they clearly belong together but can’t get together because it would be unprofessional of both of them to get together and be a couple.
No. I do not want that to happen because progress. We would never dare suggest that with Gene Okerlund, so why would we suggest this with Renee?
She’s really, really good. Lets keep her as professional as possible.
Solomon Crowe ?
/quick google
GET F*CKING SOLOMON CROWE HERE FAST !
also, I’m pretty super sure everyone loved aiden english there. I didn’t hear not one little small boo … his voice stole my heart !
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
NXT is the thing that can get both adults AND kids to love it ! it’s the daniel bryan of the wwe shows ! it’s (in JBL’s words) fun to watch !!!
RAW is the randy orton. has been stale and boring for a long time, but had good runs in the far past. and nowadays, it’s finally showing more good wrestling and getting back its edge slowly with more characters around.
Smackdown is sheamus. sometimes, it can give you very good matches. but most times, it comes off as the second most important thing and the (b) in front of the (A).
main event is either fandango or justin gabrial. it gives you fun little moments sometimes. but it’s usually forgotten the next day.
superstars is zack ryder. and saturday morning slam is kane’s random fun yet unimportant tag teams. no need to explain …
oh, and IMPACT is the shield (kinda) ! always angry, usually gives you great matches and rarely you get fun moments here and there. that also can be defined as bobby roode.
I’m reviewing Sheamus? Crap.
worst part is, once you started reviewing, sandow stopped having promos, bray wyatt disappeared, del rio stopped having matches and more hhh was added to the show than teddy long and booker t ever dreamed of …
This is the second time I’ve read about the Cartoon All-Stars today (first being on Cracked). Am I gonna have to find it on Youtube or dust off my old VHS recording to watch it again? Does anyone remember THERE WAS AN ANIMATED ALF CARTOON?!?
what would enzo amore/tyler breeze fight/tag team break ? I don’t want to say “break the internet” …
call their team “Sawft Focus”
Their team name would be Gorgeous Amore.
I already thought of BOlivia: BO Country For BOld Men while watching last weeks show. Damn, Bo is really good at being the delusional asshole.
Also, if Bo’s idea for the NXT Title shot is an NXT Title No. 1 Contenders tournament, and he tells it to Dusty, and Dusty approves of it, then I’m going to be a BOliever 4 lyfe.
Seeing CJ Parker’s palm strike makes me think, “Wow, Tyler Breeze REALLY should’ve had a V8.”
Also nice to see creative finally do something with Aiden English’s character. I remember them always promoting him as “the thespian”, yet all that really came down to was having the masks of comedy and tragedy on his trunks and job to whoever they wanted to be big. Now they pumped it up to eleven and the crowd love him for it. Yeah, I heard those cheers when he announced his encore.
Gotta love Bo Dallas’ character. It’s like if John Cena didn’t acknowledge the audience around him and stuck to the script, and Bo is seriously sticking to that script.
Good ol’ Breeze pops. I think it’d be totally cool to see how the narcissist gimmick would work as a face, considering how freaking over he is. “NOT THE FACE! NOT THE FACE! NOT THE FACE!”
Maybe I just love the crowd.
Guess who was back for NXT tapings last week!
That’s right, that young knockout kid (is he still using that nickname?), Kassius Ohno! Can’t wait ’till those episodes air.
Is he still lovehandled?
I’ve heard he looked ‘better than ever, shape-wise’, which sounds promising.
Looks like the Christmas Ham finally did a pull-up.
Fuck NXT Sign Guy! Go back to the Impact Zone!
what did he do this time ?
He breathes.
Honestly though, my main issue with him is that he sits on his hands during the majority of the show and only does something when the rest of the crowd does. He is a smug asshat who has the shittiest signs. Like the only one tonight that said, ” JOBBERS 0-39″. Fuck that guy!
thank god I never notice him.
I’ve come to realize that I like hating Cory Graves more than I sincerely like at least 70% of WWE’s roster. He’s what would happen if CM Punk was bitten by Jeff Hardy, and didn’t get the wound treated properly. Every time he thinks it’s a good idea to show people that his knuckles spell ‘S T A Y D O W N’ it just slays me.
My dream is that he practices it in the mirror in a future episode and is confused when it says, “NWOD YATS”. Then I want him to turn to Neville and say, ” I thought it said Stay Down”!
same thing here !
I mean, I was laughing so hard when he tried to clothsline and eliminate rick victor (or whatever his name is) from the ring, only to fall off while his opponet didn’t get out with him XD
it’s the same with me and curtis axel, too.
I liked when Alex Riley was amazed Sami Zayn could do a top rope crossbody.
That because he’s too busy staring at his framed picture of the miz to watch people wrestle.
HOW Zayn did it was pretty cool.
Corey Graves sucks SO HARD. He tried to clothesline Rik Viktor (sp? I’m fairly new to NXT) over the top rope and instead just went over himself. I’d like to say that Brandon’s dislike for Graves didn’t predispose me to dislike him, but even if it did, he still sucks badly enough to justify it.
No one’s going to hate you for pointing out Grody Caves’ mistakes. He makes many and we see them all.
Thanks, friend. I got Hulu Plus about a month ago and I started at the beginning of season 5, but after Brandon’s write-up about Zayn/Cesaro, I decided to jump ahead and this is the first week that I actually watched the show before B&W was up, so I was a little apprehensive about commenting. I don’t have all the perspective that you guys have, but NXT has quickly become the happy place I go to when the middle of the second hour of RAW really starts dragging, and Graves is just so…meh…that it feels like he’s personally doing his best to ruin it for me.
Fortunately, Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, and Aidan English really made me all-but-forget about Graves this week.
if you can take your hate for how much he sucks, and turn it into laughing at his fails (same way we do to natalya on RAW), you’ll be able to finally enjoy NXT 100% !
Also, I want to commend Bo Dallas on turning chicken shit into chicken salad. Good on you, sir!
I don’t think Aideen English will stay heel for long, people were already cheering for him by the encore.
I really enjoyed the main event. Not for the wrestling, the wrestling was appalling, but Breeze was seriously entertaining, and I quite liked the constant quick tags by the face team at the start ‘wristlock-tag out-wristlock-tag out etc etc’. That was kinda funny, intentionally or not. I wish Neville got to tear it up properly like he’s capable of doing, NXT seems to have slowed him down a lot and hurt his moveset.
Hopefully Bo opens a branch of the Bo Dallas Hotline in continuously tenuous places until he gets to Dji-BO-ti or something.
same here ! the main event was VERY entertaining both character AND wrestling wise AND NOT JUST tyler breeze there (although he standed out far over everyone else. but that shouldn’t mean everyone else were bad …)
I’m hoping The Ascension beats Graves and Neville and Neville goes turns to singles and starts lighting things up. A little tweaking here and there and he should be golden.
nevielle only fits an elf character. he was born for it (litterally, as he looks exactly like an elf with his ears and hair and his flying ability).
i wonder what ren faire they pulled the ascension from
Don’t watch and probably never will but Brandon is one talented sob. Always entertaining and a nice break in my day. This was my feel good post of the day. And yes, I’m absolutely jerking off with my tears right now
Good write-up as always, Brandon.
I love Breeze so much. That crowd chanting “That was awesome” and “Not the face!” was amazing because I was saying the exact same thing at home.
Bo Dallas is such a wonderful bastard heel. That promo he cut with Renee made me want to see Zaiyn kick Dallas’ condescending head off. It was wonderful troll baiting by Dallas.
I think Woods can drop the 90’s gimmick. As much as I like it, he doesn’t really reference it in anything except in a Power Rangers name drop.
I definitely missed the Divas this week. I don’t see why they couldn’t have one of them cut a promo or have one match in there.
I also wouldn’t mind seeing Ryder on NXT to work on everything. Maybe pair him up with Hawkins again and they can go after the Ascension.
Speaking of the Ascension, the guy not named Connor O’Brian totally looks like Mr. Burns in that Halloween special where Homer thinks Burns is an alien.
Not a halloween special, sir. You’re thinking of the X-Files/The Simpsons crossover episode “The Springfield Files”. That said, he’s bringing us peace! Break his legs!
Xavier Woods is problematic. If anything, they need to drop the dancing stuff and go further into 90’s stuff (if they want to salvage that character). Give him a theme song that sounds like the opening of Boy Meets World or some other 90’s show for starters.
If we had it our way, every NXT would have Sami Zayn and one or more of the Divas performing (Paige, Emma, Bailey, ect. It’s refreshing that any one of them would be good).
To be fair, Graves finisher is a leg-submission and the shoulderblock to the knee is his set up move, not the actual finisher.
As for Hawkins, I’d team him up with Ryder again, let the dub themselves “The East Coast Wizzards” and use them as a self-entitled jobber-team who thinks their to good for their spot on the rooster, constantly lobbying the GMs for matches (they loose) and try to take credit for any ECW-chants…
I admit it. I love both corey graves’s terribleness, AND his only good thing, his leg submission finisher and it’s set up.