The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/13/14: Chekhov’s Johnny Fabulous

Pre-show notes:

– Here is a thing you should use:

– Your comments, likes, etc. are appreciated. If you’re one of those guys who starts up your own column called THE GOODS AND BADS OF RAW on Bleacher Report or whatever, that is appreciated slightly less.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Don’t forget to watch the Meet Me There teaser trailer. We’re up to almost 50K views, which officially makes me 1/2 of Karmin. I’MMA DO IT A CAPELLA! WHA AH AH AH AH etc.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Anyway, please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw Normal School for January 13, 2014.