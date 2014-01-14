The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/13/14: Chekhov’s Johnny Fabulous

Pre-show notes:
– Here is a thing you should use:
– Your comments, likes, etc. are appreciated.
Anyway, please click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Raw Normal School for January 13, 2014.
Anybody else think Bray and Bryan called an audible last night and fast-forwarded to the full-on face turn and beatdown? There was a moment before Bryan knelt down where Bray said something in Bryan’s ear. It looked like a kayfabe part of the admonishment, but in reality, it could have been a short conversation like, “Hey, the fans are hot for Daniel Bryan tonight, and we could blow the roof off if we just skipped right to the full-on turn rather than a long program.”
Calling an audible like that would be a good way to find yourself losing matches to Zak Ryder on Main Event.
Ha ha, Zack Ryder doesn’t get to be on Main Event. Good one, PNG.
I don’t think Bray and Bryan called an audible. I think HHH or Vince called an audible midway through the show and decided to hurriedly speed up this angle to the end because it wasn’t working.
I buy what muddywilbury is selling, Daniel Bryan went from the hottest thing in the WWE universe just 2 months ago in Seattle to really really lukewarm reactions. I’ll bey the story wasn’t supposed to play out until Wrestlemania and they ixnayed it to go with Kane/Bryan vs The Wyatts or some variation of that.
I don’t think it was an audible at all. I think this angle was meant to go on longer but they didn’t want The Return of Daniel Bryan to get drowned out by THE RETURN OF THE ANIMAL. And they had to end it on Raw before the Rumble.
Only in Vince’s dreams would Batista get bigger cheers than Bryan.
I mean look at how they’re promoting it. THEY definitely think it’s a bigger deal than anything with Daniel Bryan.
Naomi has always been “dancing girl #1″in my heart.
Last night was a reminder that friendship-based wrestling is always the best wrestling.
Great piece as always, but I’m fairly certain that Mr. America was NOT Hulk Hogan.
Yeah, that’s the same like people constantly telling me that El Generico guy who’s down in Mexico helping orphans, bless his soul, is actually Sami Zayn on NXT. What’s up with that?!
Cena’s heel turn should just be him having a run of red and yellow merch.
So about that Great White joke.
I’ve been a reader for a while, and I really enjoy your work Brandon. In fact, you’ve been a big reason why I got back into watching WWE, so thanks for the columns. However, I thought that Great White joke was in poor taste, but I was fine with accepting it for what it was. Then, the “shut up, you don’t care about Great White” joke got me to comment.
I’m a Rhode Islander. I don’t give a shit about Great White, but I do care about the 100 lives lost that night. We’re a small state. Almost everyone here knows someone who died or was injured in that fire. And while it’s been 10 years, it’s still a pretty shitty subject of conversation.
So, if you’re going to make a joke about it, at least make it a funny one. And if you’re going to marginalize us for getting upset about the joke, at least acknowledge that we may be upset over more than just the shitty 80s band that was directly responsible for taking away our friends and family members.
Thanks.
Glad to see someone with a handle like “Benoit’s Bible” has exactly the kind of decency toward others that you would expect.
Trainisland is totally correct. Every word. It’s one thing — kind of a Seth MacFarlane-caliber groaner — to make that reference in the first place, but it’s easy enough to let it slide. But then to come back and wink and say nobody cares about said event where a bunch of people died, that’s neither funny nor tasteful. I’m not going to hold it against Brandon — everyone makes mistakes — but that comment was unfortunate.
I’m sorry for being offensive. Certainly not my intent. My brain went “dead crowd” and “Rhode Island” and put it together. It’s not intended to demean anybody who actually died there, but to compare insomuch as that people died in a crowd in Rhode Island.
Obviously that doesn’t make it better, but I hope my point of view at least explains that I am not trying to point and laugh at tragedy.
Yea the station night club fire is pretty much the one thing that’s off limits in Rhode Island.
The Kane part of that story was done so perfectly part of me thinks someone on the creative team just printed out this column and is running around showing it to the rest of the team going “Did you remember that? I had COMPLETELY forgot about that!”
Anyway, I don’t care if it could have been dragged out longer. Not even a little. The ending couldn’t have been any better a moment than that was, and getting to moments like that is why we suffer through Great Khali matches.
Ultimate Warrior in a suit looks like a ‘roided up Gary Cole from Office Space.
The Cena/Sandow match was good and Cena is getting on my good side as a performer. If he isn’t booked into Mania as a champ or the Main Event despite not having the title, he will officially be in my good graces for the first time since 2008 or 2009. That said, Sandow needed to get in as much offense here as he did on his failed cash-in attempt. That would have made him look way more impressive and seem like he is actually getting to a higher level as a wrestler instead of being carted out for midcard heel position X.
And I said it last night and I will say it again here. First, Cesaro should have just got in the ring and killed Big Show because Cesaro is one of the strongest men in the company. Two, Cesaro should not lose to Big Show in a match next week, which I am predicting right now. And three, knocking Zeb out, wind up and all, would be fine if he did ANYTHING during the match to hurt Show’s chances of winning. Distract the ref so Swagger can get a low blow or hit him with the sign behind the ref’s back.
I loved the NAO plot point, though it makes Punk look really fuckin’ stupid. If he doesn’t own up to being an idiot because they had his back all last week so he thought he could trust them, then I might have to move his character further towards my shit list. That is entirely the fault of the writers, to any Punk fans reading this.
The Orton/Kofi match should have been a five minute beatdown that lead to him setting up the barricade DDT by Johnny Fab, who slaps Orton because we know he is a crazy dad. Then they could put in another halfway decent match and make the show a little better. Or better yet, since they love re-doing matches from Smackdown, let Big E get his win back in an upset. I know 50/50 booking sucks, but at least Big E getting the rub would make sense. Finally, I like that Orton glanced at the corner of the ring and the crowd started calling for the punt. If he starts breaking it out again next week and says he hesitated when he shouldn’t have (because the last time he did it to Big Show, he was super desperate), I will at least partially forgive the time they wasted.
As for the Bryan/Wyatt story…I like it, if they do the Kane connection. Without it, it looks like it will become another “unsolved mystery” in the company. *insert who raised the briefcase on Stone Cold joke*
To be fair at least they’re being consistent with Punk. Everyone told him he couldn’t trust Heyman and look what happened there. Maybe Punk really is the new Sting.
“Two, Cesaro should not lose to Big Show in a match next week, which I am predicting right now”
Next week? Pretty sure that will be a Smackdown match this week.
Punk’s dangerous genre savvy does have a fairly lengthy history of cutting out on him at crucial moments. But whereas Sting’s naivety came from a place of genuine good intent, Punk just has a most likely purposeful critical blind spot. You can look at his actions and see that a darker form of Punk’s “addicted to competition” debut run character still drives his actions. When he doesn’t really have personal stakes in something, his heart isn’t fully in it and his character suffers for it. But when something personal is on the line, you can tell. His promos sound more meaningful and his storylines exist in more of a vacuum and he wrings out every last drop of life from them. He’s not in it for the greater good, but even when he succeeds, he isn’t whole when he doesn’t have something to rage against. Grabbing the idiot ball at a bad time and gives him an excuse to make things personal.
Either that, or I just went awfully far to justify repeatedly faulty writing.
That can work, but only if they actually bring it up – like have the announcement team make reference to Punk usually being on the ball, but having these blind spots, or having one of the backstage interviewers mention it and have him get all pissy and deny it. It’d work as a character flaw Punk can’t see in himself that keeps tripping him up.
On the plus side, if Dean Ambrose gets labeled The Fox, Ylvis can do his theme song at Wrestlemania.
WWE Creative will immediately give Ambrose a bell.
Ryback should drop Curtis and pair up with that NXT hacker i keep hearing about; and go after Ryder’s Internet Championship, because he doesn’t deserve it.
I would watch the hell out of that program.
I second that, DoctorCAW.
IMO, art should not be a lie, but reveal some sort of truth of our human existence.
Truth: Secretly we all want to be the little hairy guy with anger management issues, because he’s sticking it to his tormentors?
“Art is a lie that tells the truth.”
I’m not sure I buy Brandon’s theory just yet. It certainly could be that Kane was intentionally helping Bryan, but I think there is still plenty of other paths they could go. One such thing would be something of a face turn for Bray as he praises Bryan for finally standing up for himself and becoming a monster in the ring.
I’m not saying Brandon is 100% wrong, he could very well be right and I’m just looking for some other way for this story to continue (it ended so abruptly for me, and IMHO doesn’t really do much to stop the Wyatts from beating his ass later and continue to hold Bryan back if Brandon’s right). I just think it’s a bit early to make that leap just yet.
I’d like to buy Brandon’s theory as that would represent great, well-thought out character writing.
I just thought of something: Last week, when Bryan loses in his Wyatts’ debut, after the match he’s screaming at Rowan and Harper, something to the effect of “you should listen to me, I’ve been a tag-team champion!” Who was Bryan tag champs with? Kane.
I think that was foreshadowing…
I just have a hard time believing this story line was all that thought out. The whole ending feels tacked on at the last minute, a halftime adjustment if you will. Hopefully, I am wrong and Brandon was right about this. And even if I am right, there is still plenty of time for WWE to run with Brandon’s idea and make that reality.
You can make assumptions like that GFK, but the point is that this is, according to the theory, Bryan’s moment of overcoming the Wyatts. But he doesn’t. It’s just a one-time beatdown. Is Bray just going to show up next week and be like “FINE BRYAN, BE FRIENDS WITH KANE, I’M GOING HOME!”
From a logical perspective, all this would do is cause Bryan to, once again, get his ass beaten into a pulp week in and week out by an angry Bray until he’s satisfied. Why should Bray do anything but insure Bryan loses at the Rumble? What’s to stop him and Harper/Rowan from just illegally walking out the second Bryan’s in the ring and tossing him? How does this help Bryan from being screwed over and over in the future?
My point is, the theory fails to really do anything that would permanently leave Bryan as the winner. It would crash down in his face in a week, and he’d look like an idiot who blew his wad way too early.
Unless, of course, this is the WWE writing team were talking about, and they forget about things really really quick-… oh wait.
If the WWE is ever going to steal a gimmick from TNA they need to have Ryback come to matches while he’s using his TWITAH MACHINE.
I’d really enjoy that, because I’m pretty sure that whole bit was TNA’s way of mocking WWE’s twitter obsession in the first place. I would also like it if he and Axel formed a really low rent biker gang (moped gang?) with a bunch of other jobbers, while we’re ripping off Bully Ray.
bully ray was awesome, though. like, really, really, paul heyman levels of awesome, all 2013.
You’re not the only one who doesn’t like the Ultimate Warrior. I don’t hate him; I just don’t like him. Its probably because I didn’t grow up watching him. To most people here, he is an energetic wrestler who fights fully of frenzy. To me, he is a ‘roided up crazy person with no stamina who knows less moves that the Great Khali.
I didn’t get into wrestling until 1992, so Warrior was just about done in WWE. But a couple of local stores had a bunch of PPVs available to rent on VHS. As a 4th grader, I dug the Warrior quite a bit. But for anyone who didn’t discover him when they were a little kid, I wouldn’t imagine there’s much appeal. He’s a cartoon.
I described him to my roommate last night as someone who made Hogan look like an in-ring technician.
His “retirement” match vs. Savage at Wrestlemania VII holds up. And I’ll always get pumped up by his entrance music. But I can’t call myself a fan of his either, even if I do want to hear his induction speech as much as JBL does.
So phase two is obviously Kane and Bryan taking down the Authority after Daniel Bryan wins the Royal Rumble this year, all the while getting a small piece of revenge against CM Punk when he throws him over the top and says “that’s what you get for not helping me with those hillbillies, you selfish jerk!”
“I haven’t seen a Rhode Island crowd this dead since Great White came through.”
Without any personal comment on this, this was the most unlike Brandon Stroud thing you have ever written. It was jarring.
Again, I am not saying it was funny/unfunny okay/not okay, just completely outside of your voice and tone.
Clearly it must have been all men that died in that fire.
“I haven’t seen a Rhode Island crowd this dead since Great White came through.”
TOO SOON!
(but, holy fuck, seriously, though, I laughed my ass off at this)
Dream scenario for the Rumble.
D-Bry gets cornered by all three Wyatts when the next person to enter the rumble is Kane, who helps D-Bry by getting rid of Harper and Rowen. Leaving Wyatt for D-Bry.
Only if it involves Kane removing his Korporate suit in dramatic fashion.
I’d also love it if they have some kind of a call back to that spot in the last year’s Rural Rubble when Cesaro (I think) tossed Bryan out, Kane caught him, looked like he was going to bring him to the apron, but then dropped him right beside it.
Except for this time, Kane actually helps Bryan out. It could be like, Kane eliminates Rowan and Harper, Wyatt eliminates Kane, Rowan and Harper try to help Bray take Bryan out, Kane catches him, puts him back in and helps get rid of 2/3 of Wyatts for the night, while FINALLY Bryan vs Wyatt happens in an actual match, and they’re the last 2 guys in the Rumble.
The main event was of course great and all, but I have no confidence WWE did the Kane stuff on purpose. Best case scenario, the realize they accidentally did something great and run with it.
Agreed.
Also, Brandon, the Ultimate Warrior was never the best wrestler. And I don’t think anyone has ever claimed that. The Warrior’s greatest derives from two things: 1) The WWF knew how to push him like a beast and 2) He was everything the best aspects of Hulkamania amped up and matched against Hulkamania at a time when Hogan was edging into Cena-type territory (fans were starting to get bored with Hogan winning every time all the time).
I mean…shoot…I still remember the time when Warrior faced off with Hercules (as you probably well know, Hercs’ whole gimmick was colossal, unbeatable strength and he came to the ring with a huge, long-ass chain around his neck) and Hercules tried to use his chain but Warrior grabbed it and they had a short, impromptu tug-of-war before Warrior gave an epic heave and the chain snapped. Hercules fell back like WTF?! and the crowd marked the fuck out. Then Warrior went on a tear and won the IC belt and then they built up this friction between Hogan and Warrior as the two biggest, baddest face wrestlers facing off. Neither turned heel, and it was awesome. I mean, shoot, Warrior’s whole thing was literally run in, beat down his opponent and run right back out. His rope-shack version of the Hulk-out was awesome. His power slam-into-a-big splash finisher was awesome. And his crazy rant promos were their own kind of awesome. Dude had, like, five or six moves in his arsenal, just like Hogan.
Now, I think the fact that you grew up on NWA is probably why you’re more partial to Sting than Warrior, in all honesty. I grew up in Toronto so it was WWF all the way (though I constantly read the magazines to keep up on what was happening in the South because I loved the Four Horseman, The Road Warriors and, yes, even Sting). Still, Warrior was fucking awesome. So we must agree to disagree.
He was kind of the Goldberg of the ’80s, wasn’t he?
At first I thought the crowd was chanting “you can’t wrestle” at Rollins, but after a little bit of focused listening, I was more convinced they were just chanting “New Age Outlaws”. Couldn’t really tell though. Either way, booooo.
Watched it again, and they’re definitely chanting for NAO, which is probably even more infuriating to Brandon than saying Rollins can’t wrestle.
I’ll give this crowd a pass because, whatever, wrestling fans like things they saw when they were younger (X-Pac would probably get honestly cheered if he came back). If the crowd attending tonight’s SmackDown cheers the Outlaws, after they betrayed modern-day hero CM Punk, nope.
I certainly hope the rumours of the D-Bry concussion are just that, otherwise they’ve only got twelve days to rewrite Bryan’s big win from #1…
I was a big Warrior mark when I was younger. While my sister rooted and cheered like hell for Hulk Hogan at WM6, I was cheering on the Warrior. I was happy as hell that he won that day in Toronto.
Looking back, Warrior wasn’t bad, but I don’t know if he’s HoF worthy. One time champion each of the World and IC titles with some of the most incoherent, CRAZY, DRUG-INDUCED promos you’ll ever listen to. (His anti-smoking promos were some of the best.)
However, his match with Savage at Wrestlemania 7 is one of the best matches I’ve ever watched. I can go on Youtube and find that match and watch it over and over. High drama, back and forth, with their careers on the line. Yes, the bit at the end involving Savage and Elizabeth really put it over the top and resulted in waterfalls all around the arena, but that was a solid 20 minutes match that could have main evented WM on its own, especially since the Hogan-Slaughter match was a gigantic pile of shit later that night.
Should he be in the Hall of Fame? At this point, sure, why not? Koko B Ware is in, after all, and I was never a big Koko fan.
So I guess the Usos are also becoming a bigger thing now.
Which is nice because I like the Usos
Those are my hot uso takes
their pre-match promos (or backstage promo on smackdown) are THE MOST AWESOME! and then, they win and run like that, even making harper and rowan not look as impressive, and I just can’t not cheer them.
Last night was what made me believe that WWE really is invested in these guys. I know they’ve been getting pushed for a while, they were the first team to beat the Shield (right?! That’s a true statement, believe it or not) but last night my brain went “Hey, dummy, they’re pretty invested in these two, huh?”
Team Hell No + John Cena were the first team to beat the Shield in an elimination match. In a standard match, it was Team Hell No + Randy Orton.
I don’t know if you’re being facetious, but no, they were not the first team to beat the Shield. John Cena and Hell No defeated the Shield by DQ in their first ever loss. Their first pinfall loss was to Hell No and Randy Orton on a Smackdown.
I’ve been foretelling of the Ultimate Warrior’s return for months now!
Figured you would hate on the Ultimate Warrior brandon. For you are just a mortal and your favorite wrestlers are just mere humans. All those who do know, now know, that the Ultimate Warrior does not fear the likes of punk bryan for with just one punch powered by the sheer will of all the warriors running thru our veins we will punch your heroes through the dimension known as parts unknown into the space that only the Ultimate Warrior can walk which is that of oblivion and as I look upon the ghosts of Ring Of Honor they will beg for mercy but MERCY WILL NOT COME FOR IT IS NOT THEIR DESTINIES TO BE FORGIVEN BY THE ULTIMAAAAATE (lower to whisper) waaaaaaaaarrior…. (snort!)
Apparently, they were chanting “New Age Outlaws” during the match, not “You Can’t Wrestle”. The arena just had bad acoustics
Watched the Bryan vid 3 or 4 already and I’m stilling grinning like an idiot the entire time.
Was an amazing turn watching it live last night since I didn’t know where the hell it was going letting them lose to the Usos and for me to just turn on a dime like that was incredible (angle cut short be damned)
Idk if I’ve heard an ovation like that since 2011 mitb
Didn’t get to watch the show live and had WWE’s dumbass facebook page spoil it for me. It made watching today not as great. Which in turn made me have the sads.
That Great White burn was brutal!
Not nearly enough has been said about how absolutely note-perfect Bray Wyatt was during the last segment. Even before he sold the beatdown perfectly, he was BRILLIANT in his combination of surprise, disappointment, anger, and insanity after Bryan blocked the Sister Abigail. Brandon wants to talk about the glory days of the NWA? That was some dark-ass, twisted, Southern Gothic NWA heel shit right there.
bray wyatt’s and the shield’s (every member of them!) body languages and facial reactions have been my favourite thing about WWE lately.
Yep, that was absolutely brilliant, Bray looking like the fucking devil there. It’s why I got angry at people saying “they ruined this” last night, it was fucking great. Yeah The Shield are great, REALLY getting into Ambrose right now, with the psychotic hand movements, the twitching, the times where he looks like he’s having a brain aneurysm. Good times!
If Hogan actually wrestles at Mania, *that’s* when I want the crowd to chant “Randy Savage” like they’ve never chanted before. …I would ask for the same thing at the HOF ceremony, but the crowd really should have more respect at the HOF induction.
…Also: Rey Mysterio screaming/squeeling totally made my night.
you don’t need to explain to people why they should love Emma. it’s just this: [www.youtube.com]
Look, there is only one appropriate nickname for Dean Ambrose. WILD CARD!
Does that mean Roman = Mac and Rollins = Dennis?
Ultimate Warrior: great entrance, better entrance music, ridiculous physique, unrivaled intensity (if rambling and incoherent).
Still hate the shit out of him.
I don’t really hate Bray (hasn’t really done enough) and I didn’t like this story with Bryan joining the Wyatt’s when it started, so I guess I’ll just say I’m glad the crowd liked him coming back/revealing his ruse and kept supporting D-Bry all the way.
Naomi vs AJ at the Rumble and Emma vs AJ at Mania. Please.
you summed up my thoughts on this better than I ever could. (ignore my other comment down there. that’s some more extra thoughts I thought of later…)
They didn’t give Kofi a push. At all. The entire match was him just getting his ass kicked. The announcers regularly commented that Orton was toying with him and should just end it. Kofi managed to sneak a win to highlight Orton’s frustration and overcompensation, and to set him off to attack John Cenior. The match was all about Orton, Kofi was just there and it didn’t do him any favors.
That means there will be a rematch on Smackdown and Raw coming up for those two.
imagine all that YES!sing in front of the biggest crowd WWE ever gets, at the main event of the only night micheale cole shouting “THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT NIGHT IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT OR WRESTLING HISTORY!” is actually right, with that camera going round and round in the center above the ring and filming the whole crowd.
I liked the other idea someone suggested of wyatt actually planning for all this to have happened because he wanted bryan to become an even bigger monster for him to beat the authority. and that wyatt also still controls kane since he kidnapped him and he’s with them in giving bryan this shot of confidence. and that wyatt will come out next time telling bryan that he still loves him and is proud of him for passing the test and tells him that he experienced first-hand how he CAN do whatever he wants if he really wants it. and that he wants him now to carry the mission of changing everything and bringing down the machine. I want that because I really want what brandon wrote about cena being the machine’s and the authority’s number 1 guy in secret (even cena doesn’t know he actually is!) and that he’s the one that brings the status quo back everytime, like he did with punk too that one time he came so close. I want the end story to be cena passing the torch to bryan, and even admitting that he himself should also change too now that bryan and punk and all those young indy guys are taking over the world of wrestling and that they are the ones that the crowd loves best because they truly worked hard to achieve that.
I mean, if the continuing rise of daniel bryan, no matter how awful the storylines that the authority threw at him were, doesn’t end up teaching WWE (and TNA, and every other wrestling company, and even the old wrestling fans that got ruined by the attitude era and vince russo’s bullsh*t overexposed style of sports entertainment over wrestling (although I believe there could be a happy medium place between the two, like CHIKARA or NXT)) that the best way to get over is to actually work hard and be good in that ring (which could also result in guys like antonio cesaro, just for example, to get pushed as good as he deserves), then, I don’t know what else would truly change the wrestling industry like that.
I believe that most people that stopped watching actually did so because they discovered wrestling is fake and is no longer more about the sport itself. and that the only way to get the 4-5 million fans watching today back to the 10+ millions that used to watch in the 90’s is to evolve the wrestling buisness to be more around the sport and look more legit. matches like the ones that bryan provides will amaze anybody anytime.
Did anyone notice that right after Show KO’ed Zeb, they aired a Hire Heroes commercial?
The crowd was definitely chanting “New Age Outlaws” , which absolutely sounds like “You can’t wrestle”. Of course they if they would have chanted that at the NAO, it would have been garbled awesomeness.
That wasn’t Gallagher. That was Ron Jeremy trying to slowly get into character for his method acting in “This Ain’t Super Mario Bros. XXX Parody.”
Also, the electricity at the end gave me goosebumps. I’ve always felt that sitting on the cage like that is one of those moments that make people lose their shit, and I love it.
