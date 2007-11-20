BETTER THAN BINGO? SUPER BINGO!

I make no secret of my admiration for Picnicface, the comedy troupe that made the Powerthirst commercials. And now they've created the Super Bingo video above. It's a pretty tenuous connection to sports — Joe Paterno and Muhammad Ali make appearances — but I figured that the With Leather theme of euthanizing old people was strong enough to merit posting. Plus Bingo is basically sports for old people who don't like all the exercise that golf requires.
Whatever, I don't need to justify it. If you don't think getting deershanked is funny, I don't know why you're here.
[College Humor — thanks to commenter HHY]
This is where old people should go instead of the golf course and driving cars. Oh, and heaven of coarse.
P.S. Lynn is a bitch.
I loved Joe Pa escaping from his Joe Pa casing.
I, for one, never realized that Pegasuses — excuse me, Pegasi — laid eggs.
Well, here at WL, you learn something new everyday. More importantly, you learn something about yourself.
I saw a pair of steak mittens just like that walking down Michigan Avenue this past weekend I swear.
Business lobster
How strange do you have to be to come up with that sh!t…Adult Swim strange is the answer.
Stay the fuck home! bitch….If you are a Miami Dolphin fan…
Me either. I assumed they reproduced the same way Tony Siragusa does: Hermaphroditic date rape.
I for one always thought a Tony Siragusa was asexual… You know; reproducing by just having an amophous blob pull away from his stomach vessle and merely form another Tony Siragusa….. Or at least another Shaky's Pizza.
"You took a train down a river called freedom…N35" sounds like Chevy has a new theme song for their commercials.
Picnicface picks up where Monty Python's Flying Circus left off, only it's much more agreeable with my ADHD.
Sorry, what was that?
I've watched it three times and have been struggling to think of anything positive to say about the experience. I liked the bears.
After watching that old dude get Pegasus'd, I now know the best method to die from is. Time to take a back seat, Having Sex with Angelina Jolie, While Strapped to an Atomic Bomb, When Dropped onto Pittsburgh.
FUNNIEST. VIDEO. OF. THE. WEEK EVER.
