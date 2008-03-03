BIG BEN GETS NEW CONTRACT, TOSSES FLIFF

Steelers quarterback/stereotype enforcer Ben Roethlisberger signed an 8-year contract extension worth $102 million (with at least $36M in guaranteed money), and he got an early start getting rid of it last week.
Spies at the Playboy Club in the Palms Casino in Las Vegas spotted [Roethlisberger] last week "burning the midnight oil at a blackjack table." Flanked by friends and bodyguards – not to mention a bevy of ladies – the gridiron hero "dropped $25,000 at the tables" last Sunday, and hit the tables again Wednesday night. "He was flirting with the Bunnies, smoking cigars and drinking vodka Red Bulls" before heading down to N9NE Steakhouse for dinner.
Oh yeah, you gotta have the bodyguards in Vegas; you never know when Joey Porter's gonna show up. Big Ben would never do anything to put his personal safety in jeopardy.
No gun range? Bor-ing.
