Getty Image

Cross Patton is far from the most sought after running back recruit in the Class of 2019, but he is the recruit with the most famous father in this year’s cycle.

Patton is the son of legendary Atlanta hip-hop artist Big Boi and played football at Woodward Academy in College Park. Patton didn’t field a ton of offers, but he did land a few big ones, including an offer from Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks. On Wednesday’s early signing day, Patton made things official with the Ducks, committing in the afternoon at his school.

Later in the evening, Patton handled all of the paperwork necessary while in the back of a Rolls Royce with his pops, which is really the best place to fill out paperwork.