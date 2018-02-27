Getty Image

Big Boi has been putting out music since 1994, when Outkast released their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, and 25 years later he continues to remain a major name in Atlanta hip-hop as a solo act.

Big Boi has released three solo albums since 2010, most recently Boomiverse in 2017, as well as the collaboration EP Big Grams with Phantogram in 2015, and has been a staple of the music festival circuit in recent years. The hip-hop legend has also found himself building his acting portfolio along with his musical catalogue, beginning with ATL and Idlewild and most recently including a recurring role on BET’s The Quad and being cast in the upcoming remake of Superfly.

Outside of his career, Big Boi has also found himself as the father of a football recruit as his son Cross Patton, a running back at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, recently received his first major college offer from USC. That experience gives him a unique perspective when it comes to his role as Lenny Jenkins, the father of a star recruit, on The Quad. Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode, airing at 10 p.m. ET on BET, we spoke with Big Boi about what he’s learned about the recruiting process, the things his son has taught him about self-promotion, using LaVar Ball as something of a case study for his role, his dream acting role and more.